Man killed, children hurt after car crashed into concrete bridge

Kaieteur News – A 28-year-old man was killed and his daughters injured when the car he was in crashed into a concrete bridge at Windsor Forest, West Coast Demerara early Thursday morning.

Dead is Kelvin Ghisiawan, 28, of Samatta Point, Grove, East Bank Demerara. He had earlier dropped off his wife at the Parika Stelling and was heading back home with his two daughters when the accident occurred.

Ghisiawan’s daughters who were seated in the back seat of the car, Alyna Deoliver, age 12 and Josiemla Mafra, age 6, both of 1918 Kaneville, East Bank Demerara, received injuries about their bodies and are currently hospitalised.

According to a police report, the accident occurred about 04:15hrs on the Windsor Forest Public Road, West Coast Demerara. It was also reported that Ghisiawan was driving motorcar PSS 3117, which is owned by Naresh Singh of Block AA, Plum Park, Sophia, Georgetown.

It was further stated that Ghisiawan was proceeding east along the northern side of the said road at a fast rate when he lost control of the vehicle swerved south and drove off the road. The motorcar then collided into a concrete bridge, which is located on the southern side of the road.

Ghisiawan and his children were picked up by public-spirited persons and taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital. Ghisiawan was pronounced dead on arrival, while his daughters were seen and examined by a doctor on duty and were both admitted as patients at the said hospital. Alyna was admitted for observation while, Josiemla was admitted suffering from a broken left leg and injuries about her body.

Additionally, the sister of the wife of Ghisiawan told this publication that her sister left for the interior on Thursday morning shortly before the accident occurred. The woman further noted that, “I just saw the news, I’m not sure if anyone gotten on to her by now.” Kaieteur News understands that the woman left for the interior to work as a cook.