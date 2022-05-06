Latest update May 6th, 2022 12:49 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Man killed, children hurt after car crashed into concrete bridge

May 06, 2022 News

The wrecked motorcar.

Kaieteur News – A 28-year-old man was killed and his daughters injured when the car he was in crashed into a concrete bridge at Windsor Forest, West Coast Demerara early Thursday morning.
Dead is Kelvin Ghisiawan, 28, of Samatta Point, Grove, East Bank Demerara. He had earlier dropped off his wife at the Parika Stelling and was heading back home with his two daughters when the accident occurred.

Dead, Kelvin Ghisiawan.

Ghisiawan’s daughters who were seated in the back seat of the car, Alyna Deoliver, age 12 and Josiemla Mafra, age 6, both of 1918 Kaneville, East Bank Demerara, received injuries about their bodies and are currently hospitalised.
According to a police report, the accident occurred about 04:15hrs on the Windsor Forest Public Road, West Coast Demerara. It was also reported that Ghisiawan was driving motorcar PSS 3117, which is owned by Naresh Singh of Block AA, Plum Park, Sophia, Georgetown.
It was further stated that Ghisiawan was proceeding east along the northern side of the said road at a fast rate when he lost control of the vehicle swerved south and drove off the road. The motorcar then collided into a concrete bridge, which is located on the southern side of the road.
Ghisiawan and his children were picked up by public-spirited persons and taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital. Ghisiawan was pronounced dead on arrival, while his daughters were seen and examined by a doctor on duty and were both admitted as patients at the said hospital. Alyna was admitted for observation while, Josiemla was admitted suffering from a broken left leg and injuries about her body.
Additionally, the sister of the wife of Ghisiawan told this publication that her sister left for the interior on Thursday morning shortly before the accident occurred. The woman further noted that, “I just saw the news, I’m not sure if anyone gotten on to her by now.” Kaieteur News understands that the woman left for the interior to work as a cook.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

Rain badly affects UCCA Vishnu Super Store Inter Club 40overs cricket competition

Rain badly affects UCCA Vishnu Super Store Inter Club 40overs cricket...

May 06, 2022

Third round matches in the Upper Corentyne Cricket Association (UCCA) Vishnu Super Store Inter Club 40overs cricket competition was badly affected by rain. The competition which is for teams in the...
Read More
Surinamese Trainer Danny Gummels focuses on Jumbo Jet’s Guyana Cup 2022

Surinamese Trainer Danny Gummels focuses on Jumbo...

May 06, 2022

Texas Golf Association inks collaboration agreement with Guyana Golf Federation

Texas Golf Association inks collaboration...

May 06, 2022

Malteenoes member makes donation to the club

Malteenoes member makes donation to the club

May 06, 2022

AG conducts Training Exercise in Rupununi

AG conducts Training Exercise in Rupununi

May 06, 2022

Swag Boss win from WHO and GJETSCO

Swag Boss win from WHO and GJETSCO

May 06, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]