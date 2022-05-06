Latest update May 6th, 2022 12:49 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Malteenoes member makes donation to the club

May 06, 2022 Sports

By Sean Devers

In a simple handover ceremony, former Malteenoes Sports Club (MSC) U19 and first division player Mahendra Ramjeawan (Tony), accompanied by close friend and MSC member Dr. Brian Sukhai made a significant and timely donation of cricket gears to the club yesterday morning.

EX MSC player Dr Brian Sukhai makes the donation club Captain Steven Jacobs in the presence of other MSC members. (Sean Devers photo)

Present for MSC were former national U19 player Shawn Holder, long standing MSC administrator and former national player Neil Barry and MSC vice president and former national player Steven Jacobs and Guyana U19 pacer Quasen Nedd.
The donation from Mr. Ramjeawan coincides with MSC’s relaunch of its youth programme and will be added to the inventory of cricket equipment used to roll out upcoming interventions, including the Cricket Academy.
Outside of their participation in club cricket, both Mr. Ramjeawan and Dr Sukhai spoke at length about the influence MSC has had on their personal and professional lives and encouraged youths to consider participation in sports as one of the tools for personal growth.
The MSC executives present all indicated that the club is a development actor whose mission is to create an enabling environment for cricket to be made available to the country’s youth in a non-partisan manner and in the process also allow for overall human and country development.
On behalf of MSC, Mr. Holder expressed gratitude for the gears donated. Mr. Ramjeawan made special mention of Mr. Dereck Singh of Connecticut, USA who made a significant contribution to his initiative. He said, “As I soon as he pitched the idea of supporting the youths from MSC, Dereck was fully on board.”

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

Rain badly affects UCCA Vishnu Super Store Inter Club 40overs cricket competition

Rain badly affects UCCA Vishnu Super Store Inter Club 40overs cricket...

May 06, 2022

Third round matches in the Upper Corentyne Cricket Association (UCCA) Vishnu Super Store Inter Club 40overs cricket competition was badly affected by rain. The competition which is for teams in the...
Read More
Surinamese Trainer Danny Gummels focuses on Jumbo Jet’s Guyana Cup 2022

Surinamese Trainer Danny Gummels focuses on Jumbo...

May 06, 2022

Texas Golf Association inks collaboration agreement with Guyana Golf Federation

Texas Golf Association inks collaboration...

May 06, 2022

Malteenoes member makes donation to the club

Malteenoes member makes donation to the club

May 06, 2022

AG conducts Training Exercise in Rupununi

AG conducts Training Exercise in Rupununi

May 06, 2022

Swag Boss win from WHO and GJETSCO

Swag Boss win from WHO and GJETSCO

May 06, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]