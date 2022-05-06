Malteenoes member makes donation to the club

Latest update May 6th, 2022 12:49 AM
May 06, 2022 Sports
By Sean Devers
In a simple handover ceremony, former Malteenoes Sports Club (MSC) U19 and first division player Mahendra Ramjeawan (Tony), accompanied by close friend and MSC member Dr. Brian Sukhai made a significant and timely donation of cricket gears to the club yesterday morning.
Present for MSC were former national U19 player Shawn Holder, long standing MSC administrator and former national player Neil Barry and MSC vice president and former national player Steven Jacobs and Guyana U19 pacer Quasen Nedd.
The donation from Mr. Ramjeawan coincides with MSC’s relaunch of its youth programme and will be added to the inventory of cricket equipment used to roll out upcoming interventions, including the Cricket Academy.
Outside of their participation in club cricket, both Mr. Ramjeawan and Dr Sukhai spoke at length about the influence MSC has had on their personal and professional lives and encouraged youths to consider participation in sports as one of the tools for personal growth.
The MSC executives present all indicated that the club is a development actor whose mission is to create an enabling environment for cricket to be made available to the country’s youth in a non-partisan manner and in the process also allow for overall human and country development.
On behalf of MSC, Mr. Holder expressed gratitude for the gears donated. Mr. Ramjeawan made special mention of Mr. Dereck Singh of Connecticut, USA who made a significant contribution to his initiative. He said, “As I soon as he pitched the idea of supporting the youths from MSC, Dereck was fully on board.”
