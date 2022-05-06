Essequibo hunter found dead with gunshot wounds

Kaieteur News – Police investigators in Region Two are currently trying to unravel the mystery behind the death of a hunter whose remains were on Tuesday found with gunshot wounds in the jungle of Bethany on the Essequibo Coast.

Two loggers have since claimed that they had heard when the hunter, identified as 54-year-old Bharrat Ramdehol better known as “Suresh”, was shot but cannot say how it happened because they were a fair distance away from him.

The two men are presently in police custody assisting with investigations. Speaking with Kaieteur News on Thursday, Ramdehol’s sister, Inderdai Deyal said that he had left his home at Maria Lodge, Essequibo Coast around 20:00hrs on Thursday last to go hunting with his tractor and shotgun. “He left the Thursday night on he tractor and he said that he going and hunt. That is like a hobby for him, all his life he been hunting because he grandfather and father did it.” Deyal told this newspaper.

Kaieteur News learnt that the hunter had arrived at Bethany where he left his tractor by a camp used by the two loggers who are presently in police custody. Relatives said that he is very much acquainted with the two men and according to information received by this media house, the loggers alleged that Ramdehol had asked them to accompany him on his hunting trip because he wanted them to assist him in fetching out “wild meat”.

It is unclear if they had entered the Bethany backlands soon after his arrival but Kaieteur News understands that they hiked a fair distance into the jungle in search of game. The loggers told investigators that while they were hunting on Saturday night tragedy struck. They claimed that Ramdehol had told them to stay behind while he walked farther into the jungle to track a prey.

Claims were made that Ramdehol was taking safety precautions and did not want the men close to him while he was discharging his shotgun because accidents can happen. He reportedly instructed the men to listen out for his last shot so that they can follow behind to help him locate the prey.

The men alleged that around 23:00hrs they heard Ramdehol fired his gun but had also heard him scream. They claimed too that they heard a second shot followed by silence. After waiting a short while, they followed his trail and allegedly found him wounded and lying next his shotgun.

The loggers claimed that he was still alive and groaning in pain and they picked him up and fetched him out of the jungle but they had to walk many miles and along the way, Ramdehol allegedly told them that he was in too much pain and cannot continue the journey.

As a result, they allegedly decided to place him down along the trail and one of the men continued the journey out of the backdam to get help while the other remained behind with the Ramdehol. The logger who stayed back claimed that Ramdehol bled to death in his care and he decided to leave the jungle too. Family members related that the loggers did make it out of the jungle and had informed police of what had allegedly transpired.

On Monday, Ramdehol’s relatives accompanied police investigators and the loggers into the jungle where they found his already decomposing remains.

One relative said that Ramdehol’s body was found lying on the side, with a gunshot wound to his stomach just under his right side chest. His shotgun was also found next to him. The body was removed and taken to Suddie Public Hospital for further observation and doctors there discovered a second gunshot wound in his groin area. His remains have since been taken to the hospital’s mortuary as investigations continue.