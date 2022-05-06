Coalition Govt ‘short-changed’ judiciary in 2018

– budget cuts by Winston Jordan affected payments to 100 staff including chancellor

Kaieteur News – In 2018, the National Assembly had allocated insufficient funds to pay over 100 Supreme Court employees and to offset other expenses of the judiciary.

This was reported in the Judiciary’s Annual Report for the year 2018. In fact, the sums that was allocated to the Supreme Court for that year was unable to meet the salary expenses for employees such as: Court Manager, Judicial Research Assistant, Assistant Registrar, Marshals, Bailiff, Clerk II General, Accounts Clerks, Data Entry Clerks, Legal Clerks, Listing Clerks, Counter Clerks, Vault Attendant, Typist Clerks, Office Assistants, Drivers, Janitor, Cleaners and vacancies advertised in the newspapers to be filled, a Driver Mechanic, Judicial Research Assistants, Deputy Registrar, Communication & Protocol Officer, Research Librarian and Assistant Librarians.

According to the report, there was also a shortfall to meet benefits and allowances for duty, traveling, telephone and house allowances for: Administrative Assistant, Principal Clerk of Court, Clerk of Court I, Clerk of Courts II, Research Librarian, Legal Clerk and Court Manager and Other direct labour cost – responsibility allowance for Chief Accountants and non-taxable duty allowance for new drivers.

The allocated sums was also unable to meet the statutory wages and salaries for temporary appointment of two Justices of Appeals for six months period, permanent appointment of one Puisne Judges, salary in lieu of leave for the Honourable Chancellor (ag) two months, Chief Justice (ag) one month and two Puisne Judges one month each.

The money was also insufficient to meet statutory benefits and allowances for payment of NIS, house, duty, commuted, chauffeur, entertainment and chauffeur gratuity allowances, internet, telephone, fuel and repairs to state vehicle assigned charges. To also purchase small bottle water and monthly refreshments for Chambers of two Justices of Appeal and one Puisne Judge to meet shortfall in other charges expenditures for the payment of additional expenses incurred for the opening and continued functioning of the Rupununi Magisterial District.

It was also stated that the money was unable to do for overseas travelling expenses for conferences, seminars and training for Chancellor and Chief Justice (ag), Puisne Judges and Magistrates.

Additionally, expenses for shipment of law books donated from UK and increase in subscription fees for online libraries (CARILAW) for Judges and increase in fuel, vehicle spares and maintenance cost due to employment of three new drivers, increase in utility charges due to increase in fixed charges, consumption and new locations installed, increase in refreshments and meals due to employment of more senior and junior staff and opening of more courts and expenses for hosting of the Judges and Magistrates Conference 2018.

The shortfall in the aforementioned expenses was as a result of insufficient funds that were allocated by the National Assembly in 2018.

It was stated that in 2017, the Supreme Court submitted its budget proposal for the year 2018 to the Ministry of Finance for the sum of $2,753,863,000, for both recurrent (operational) and capital (developmental) expenditures for consideration.

However, the National Assembly approved the sum of $1,564,354,000 for recurrent expenditure, salaries and other charges and $310,376,000 for capital expenditure, like buildings, land and water transport and furniture and equipment – bringing the total sum to $1,874,730,000.

It was stated that after reviewing the money that was allocated, it was clear that the amount was inadequate to meet proposed expenditures for employment and other charges expenditures for the year 2018.

As a result of the shortfalls, in August 2018, the Supreme Court made a request to the Ministry of Finance for a supplementary provision of $202,256,209 to offset the above expenditures however, the sum of $165,600,000 was proposed by the Minister of Finance and approved by the National Assembly on the November 1, 2018.

According to the report, the reduced amount was carefully managed by the Supreme Court, coupled with savings, scaling down or programmes, timely execution of projects and it led to the Supreme Court satisfying its obligations to employees, customers, contractors and other expenses for the year.

Moreover, for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2018, additional funds, $29,738,696 was received from the Ministry of Finance through Inter/Intra Departmental Allocation Warrants to meet the following expenditures: revision of wages and salaries, for the payment of salary increases for year 2018.