Agri. Ministry seeking contractor to build abattoir in Region Five

Kaieteur News – Having received financing from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) funded Sustainable Agricultural Development Project (SADP), the Government of Guyana through the Ministry of Agriculture is planning to use part of that funds to facilitate the “construction and installation of abattoir and other related infrastructures in Region Five.”

This is according a recent invitation for bids (IFB) issued by the Ministry which states that the project is estimated to cost $465.2 million and that the period for the construction and installation of the abattoir will be 12 months.

The project is slated to be opened on June 14 at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office.

Speaking about the abattoir on Wednesday at an event, Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha said that the facility will be of international standards. “We need an abattoir that meets international standard, ISO standard and if we want to export we have to have an abattoir that is good, that is recognized international standard and that is why we are building that state of the art one,” he explained.

Earlier this year, at the presentation of the national budget, it was disclosed by Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Ashni Singh that the government intends to build a swine abattoir at Garden of Eden on the East Bank of Demerara and an abattoir at Onverwagt in Region Five.

“In 2022, Government will partner with the private sector to develop a modular swine abattoir at Garden of Eden to expand the production of pork and pork products. This facility will encompass better-standardised production systems and biosecurity, and benefit over 600 farmers. Also, Government will facilitate the establishment of a modern abattoir at Onverwagt for beef and beef products, which is expected to be completed by 2023. Additionally, pasture development will be a priority for the resuscitation of the dairy industry. The establishment of these facilities will be supported by the requisite certification processes and traceability capacity which would allow Guyana to access regional and international markets,” Singh said.

It should be noted that a site visit and pre-proposal conference for the abattoir will commence on May 13 at the Mahaica Mahaicony Abary – Agricultural Development Authority (MMA/ADA) entrance.