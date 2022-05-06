AG conducts Training Exercise in Rupununi

Youngsters from St. Ignatius Village, Rupununi, (Region 9) were recently treated to a special Archery training exercise under the supervision of Archery Guyana’s Senior Coach, Robert Singh.

Singh, who resides in Georgetown, whilst on a visit to Region 9, collaborated with one of Archery Guyana’s assistant coaches, Shunette Thompson, to arrange an Archery Clinic in an effort to introduce the shooting techniques of a recurve bow to the residents.

He utilised rubber stretch bands to initiate the training, after which the actual recurve equipment were used for practice. He explained to the youths the various archery equipment, safety rules, shooting stance, alignment, stance and release.

Excitement beamed on the faces of the participants as this was the first time some of the participants were witnessing such an exhibition since the usual archery technique in the Rupununi is the use of bare bow or traditional shooting.

Transitioning to the new techniques for recurve is usually very difficult to master in a short period of time but this was not the case for the youths as their enthusiasm, determination and sheer skills under the guidance of Singh and assistant coach, Thompson, enabled them to master the basic techniques of shooting with recurve bows and arrows.

This archery training exercise, was held at Wilson Laurentino’s Sport Ground in St. Ignatius Village over two weeks ago in a two hour session. It is expected that the 29-year old Archery Guyana’s assistant coach, Thompson, will continue to work with and aid the training to develop these youths to be able to compete nationally.

The youths from St Ignatius who participated were between the ages of 16 and 18. They were Ted Juan, Safraz Aldie, Dextar Henry, Jad Juan, Eziekel Hernandez, Bert Paul and Waidan Hernandez.