15 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Guyana

Kaieteur News – On Thursday, it was reported by the Ministry of Health that 15 more new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the country, which now bring the total overall confirmed cases to 63,533.

The 15 new infections which were that of eight females and seven males were detected in Regions Four, Six, Seven, Nine and 10. According to the Ministry’s dashboard, eight cases were recorded in Region Four, four in Region Six, and one each in Regions Seven, Nine and 10.

Still one patient is admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, one person is in institutional isolation, 99 are in home isolation while a total of 62,204 persons have recovered from the virus.

