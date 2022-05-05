Top Cop warns security firms about guards posing on social media with big guns

Kaieteur News – Acting Commissioner of Police, Clifton Hicken is now warning private security guards to desist from posing on social media with high-powered rifles especially on “tick tock”. Also Traffic Chief; Ramesh Ashram made it clear that sirens on their vehicles are not allowed.

Their comments were made during a recent meeting they had with Private Security firms at the force’s training centre in Kingston. Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn also attended the meeting and agreed with Ashram’s and Hicken’s respective statements and warned too that he will revoke their licences should they fail to adhere to the rules.

The meeting with the private firms comes one month after President, Mohamed Irfaan Ali stated that he is moving towards partnering with private security firms to help fight crime, by integrating them in the country’s national security plan. Ali had said: “In order to support the work of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) I also ask the minister (Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn) to examine how our response system can be linked to private security agencies, because private security agencies are increasing in our country and they have a lot of assets”.

The initiative was not welcomed by the public because many had raised concerns over the unprofessional operation of some security firms here. Questions were raised over the misuse of sirens and weapons. Guyanese are also concerned about the lack of training of employees with these firms and in some cases those with criminal backgrounds.

While the top cop acknowledged that the force is looking forward to working along with private security firms, there are some rules that must be followed and one of them is professionalism when it comes to “big weapons”.

According to a statement sent out by the force, Hicken highlighted that there are instances where security personnel are seen on social media platforms especially “tick tock” posing with “big guns” in their uniform. “This is unacceptable and unprofessional and this trend needs to stop immediately,” the Top Cop reportedly said. He explained that officers exposing large weapons on duty have the potential to create a hostile situation with civil society, greatly impact the general safety of citizens and also have negative implications for Guyana’s tourism sector.

Recently photos had surfaced on Facebook with security personnel sporting heavy artillery while escorting a Jamaican artiste. The photos were not well received and some social media users commented that it looked as though the artist had touched down in a “war zone” or Afghanistan. The top cop warned at the meeting with the security firms that if they continue to behave in this manner, they will face consequences.

Another concern that citizens have is the misuse of sirens by these entities. In this regard, Ashram, Guyana’s traffic chief said, “that security vehicles are not categorized as ‘emergency vehicles’ such as those used by the Police Force, Fire Service and Ambulance. Hence, the private security services need to comply with road rules and regulations and not have sirens or flashing lights on their vehicles. If caught, Ashram said, it will result in the revocation of their Motor Vehicle Certificate of Fitness”.

It should be noted however, that sirens are not only being abused by security firms, but even a few journalists, prominent business men and politicians. Additionally the private entities were advised to do background checks on their employees and ensure that they trained properly. The Home Affairs Minister also chipped in with his contribution at the meeting by letting the firms know that he is ready to revoke their licences if they are found breaking the law.

Seated in front row, from left, are: Traffic Chief Superintendent Mr. Ramesh Ashram, former Commissioner of Police Mr. Leroy Brummel, Acting Commissioner of Police Mr. Clifton Hicken, and Deputy Commissioner ‘Operations’ (ag.) Mr. Ravindradat Budhram. Standing are proprietors and representatives of the private security services. (Troy Vanrossum photo)