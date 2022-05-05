Soldier accused of armed robbery walks free

Latest update May 5th, 2022 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – A rank attached to the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) walked free on Thursday after the victim he had allegedly robbed with a ‘toy gun’ refused to give evidence against him in the matter.

The robbery accused that walked free on Thursday, GDF rank, Cidel Frank

The soldier identified as Cidel Frank, 22, was arrested after being named as one of the suspects on Friday last attacked and robbed a 17-year-old shop girl, Alisha Jaikaran at Mahaica, on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD).
Frank appeared at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court and reportedly pleaded not guilty to a robbery under arms charge but the Magistrate, Sherdel Isaacs Marcus was forced to dismiss the matter against him after Jaikaran decided not to offer any evidence in the case.
Jaikaran had reported to police that she was attacked between 19:50hrs and 20:00hrs by three males fixing their bicycle along a road. The girl claimed that she was at the time being towed home by a male friend. They reportedly grabbed their bicycle, assaulted the male friend with a toy gun, and robbed her of several valuable items which included two cell phones valued at a $170,000.

