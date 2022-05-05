Red Stripe Linden Town Week Masters Football final on tonight

Latest update May 5th, 2022 12:59 AM
May 05, 2022 Sports
– GT’s Club 45 battle Linden over-45 Masters at MSC ground
The final of the Linden Town Week Red Stripe Masters football tournament will see home team Linden Masters Over45 face the younger veterans Club45 in the second game of a double header tonight from 9.00pm to decide the champions at the Mackenzie Sports Club ground.
In the supporting game the Linden Under45 Masters will collide with the Club 45 Seniors from 7.00pm.
The Club45 Seniors overcame the Linden Under45 behind a brace by Dwayne Halley and with Mark Glasgow with Halley the defence of the GT side should be solid. The main man up front striking is Kwesi Pryce.
Coach of the Club45 side, Kurt Davis, said that their intention is to run the Linden side off the field with steady raids since they are the younger team. He said there will be no letting up so a victory will almost be certain.
But the Linden Senior Masters team which beat the junior Club45 team are confident of coming out on top.
Garfield ‘Snooks’ Shepherd and Lennox ‘Grandpa Harvey will be the men to watch for the Linden Masters Over45 side with adequate support from players of the caliber of former national skipper Charles ‘Lily’ Pollard and Wainwright Bethune, Eyon ‘Axeman’ Wills, Compton Duncan, Leon Clement who will take up duties between the uprights and Abdulla ‘Zico’ Hamid.
Several trophies are on offer to go with the bragging rights and a great night of competitive football is anticipated.
May 05, 2022– GT’s Club 45 battle Linden over-45 Masters at MSC ground The final of the Linden Town Week Red Stripe Masters football tournament will see home team Linden Masters Over45 face the younger...
May 05, 2022
May 05, 2022
May 05, 2022
May 05, 2022
May 05, 2022
Kaieteur News – Today is Indian Arrival Day. Let’s discuss Indians. My name is Frederick. My two brothers’ names... more
Kaieteur News – Guyana needs stronger and more vibrant civil society organisations. Had our civil society been stronger,... more
Kaieteur News – Largely unreported by the media in the Caribbean and making no headlines, a very serious blow was delivered... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]