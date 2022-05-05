Latest update May 5th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Red Stripe Linden Town Week Masters Football final on tonight

May 05, 2022 Sports

– GT’s Club 45 battle Linden over-45 Masters at MSC ground

The final of the Linden Town Week Red Stripe Masters football tournament will see home team Linden Masters Over45 face the younger veterans Club45 in the second game of a double header tonight from 9.00pm to decide the champions at the Mackenzie Sports Club ground.

Mark Glasgow Ht masters

GT Masters Dwayne Halley

In the supporting game the Linden Under45 Masters will collide with the Club 45 Seniors from 7.00pm.
The Club45 Seniors overcame the Linden Under45 behind a brace by Dwayne Halley and with Mark Glasgow with Halley the defence of the GT side should be solid. The main man up front striking is Kwesi Pryce.
Coach of the Club45 side, Kurt Davis, said that their intention is to run the Linden side off the field with steady raids since they are the younger team. He said there will be no letting up so a victory will almost be certain.
But the Linden Senior Masters team which beat the junior Club45 team are confident of coming out on top.

Lennox Harvey

Linden Masters Charles Pollard

Garfield ‘Snooks’ Shepherd and Lennox ‘Grandpa Harvey will be the men to watch for the Linden Masters Over45 side with adequate support from players of the caliber of former national skipper Charles ‘Lily’ Pollard and Wainwright Bethune, Eyon ‘Axeman’ Wills, Compton Duncan, Leon Clement who will take up duties between the uprights and Abdulla ‘Zico’ Hamid.
Several trophies are on offer to go with the bragging rights and a great night of competitive football is anticipated.

 

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

Red Stripe Linden Town Week Masters Football final on tonight

Red Stripe Linden Town Week Masters Football final on tonight

May 05, 2022

– GT’s Club 45 battle Linden over-45 Masters at MSC ground The final of the Linden Town Week Red Stripe Masters football tournament will see home team Linden Masters Over45 face the younger...
Read More
Ravens, Sunrisers Masters pick up wins in ESCL Over-40 competition

Ravens, Sunrisers Masters pick up wins in ESCL...

May 05, 2022

NSC pledges support for GAPLF

NSC pledges support for GAPLF

May 05, 2022

Smalta aids GCA Girls’ Programme

Smalta aids GCA Girls’ Programme

May 05, 2022

FIFA signs MoU with GFF, Ministries to launch Football for Schools Project

FIFA signs MoU with GFF, Ministries to launch...

May 05, 2022

Initial Records for Arrowhead League finalised

Initial Records for Arrowhead League finalised

May 05, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]