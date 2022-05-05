Red Stripe Linden Town Week Masters Football final on tonight

– GT’s Club 45 battle Linden over-45 Masters at MSC ground

The final of the Linden Town Week Red Stripe Masters football tournament will see home team Linden Masters Over45 face the younger veterans Club45 in the second game of a double header tonight from 9.00pm to decide the champions at the Mackenzie Sports Club ground.

In the supporting game the Linden Under45 Masters will collide with the Club 45 Seniors from 7.00pm.

The Club45 Seniors overcame the Linden Under45 behind a brace by Dwayne Halley and with Mark Glasgow with Halley the defence of the GT side should be solid. The main man up front striking is Kwesi Pryce.

Coach of the Club45 side, Kurt Davis, said that their intention is to run the Linden side off the field with steady raids since they are the younger team. He said there will be no letting up so a victory will almost be certain.

But the Linden Senior Masters team which beat the junior Club45 team are confident of coming out on top.

Garfield ‘Snooks’ Shepherd and Lennox ‘Grandpa Harvey will be the men to watch for the Linden Masters Over45 side with adequate support from players of the caliber of former national skipper Charles ‘Lily’ Pollard and Wainwright Bethune, Eyon ‘Axeman’ Wills, Compton Duncan, Leon Clement who will take up duties between the uprights and Abdulla ‘Zico’ Hamid.

Several trophies are on offer to go with the bragging rights and a great night of competitive football is anticipated.