Ravens, Sunrisers Masters pick up wins in ESCL Over-40 competition

May 05, 2022 Sports

Ravens Sports Club and Sunrisers Masters chalked up victories last Sunday in the continuation of the 2022 Essequibo Softball Cricket League (ESCL) Over-40, 20-overs competition.
At Richmond ground in Region Two, Pomeroon-Supenaam, Ravens beat Queenstown Tigers by three wickets, while at the same venue, Sunrisers Masters defeated Devonshire Castle Sports Club by 113 runs.

Gopaul Deen

Queenstown Tigers only made an inadequate 184 all out in the 20th over while Ravens responded with 190-7 in the penultimate over. Veteran batsman Ramesh Narine led the way for Ravens with 42, while Vishnu Harpaul contributed 33. Dexter Grant grabbed 3-26 off his four overs and Motielall Deepnarine collected 2-39 in his four-overs outing.
When Queenstown Tigers batted, Deepnarine hit 82 as Glendon Smith bagged 3-24 off four overs and Punraj Singh with 2-13 (04).
In the other fixture, Sunrisers Masters racked up a formidable 243-7 at the expiration of the 20-overs while Devonshire Castle only replied with 130-9 when the overs ran out.
Gopaul Deen scored 69 for Sunrisers Masters and a good contribution of 66 came from Eon Grovsner. Darshand Persaud snatched 3-39 off four overs. In Devonshire Castle’s innings, Dickie Reid made 21 as Seepersaud Sankar took 3-25 from four overs and Husbard Thomas supported with 2-29 in his four overs.
The action will continue this Sunday with two more matches at venues to be named.
Queenstown Tigers will clash with Devonshire Castle, while Caribbean Cricket Club and Hibernia Strikers collide.
The semi-finals are set for May 15th while the championship game is billed for May 22nd.

 

