PPP: Reflect on the valiant efforts of our ancestors

Kaieteur News – The People’s Progressive Party (PPP) takes this opportunity to extend greetings to all Guyanese on the occasion of Arrival Day, observed today, May 5.

It is a day of much significance to our country and all of its people, as it brings into focus the invaluable contributions of our ancestors who came to these shores from various parts of the world. It is also a day to commemorate their arrival and monumental achievements.

Arrival Day also affords us the opportunity to be imbued with a tremendous sense of pride and reflect on the selfless and invaluable contributions our ancestors and their descendants made to the development of our nation. Their untold sacrifices and resoluteness, which must not be allowed to be

forgotten, led to the building of a strong nation and improved standard of living for future generations.

The determined efforts of our ancestors, despite the hardships they faced, to remain steadfast and preserve their cultural traditions, have led to the creation of a rich and colourful mosaic, which is our multi-ethnic, multi-religious and multi-cultural Guyana. This diversity has become our hallmark.

As we all observe this day, our Party urges reflection on the valiant efforts of our ancestors so that we can all continue to be inspired and be better able to contextualize the value of our gains. Inspired by the sacrifices and achievements of our ancestors, we must remain determined to build upon

the gains that have been made to: ensure that our country remains a place for all of its sons and daughters; to safeguard our hard-won freedoms; to ensure that peace is not compromised, and to ensure that the safety of our people is paramount. Recognising the value of the gains we have made to

date, we must continue to work together as one people to further advance the development of our nation for the betterment of all Guyanese.

Our Party would also like to commend all who have worked steadfastly over the years, as well as those who continue to do so, on the promotion of activities designed to foster greater awareness and preservation of our history, values, and cultural traditions.