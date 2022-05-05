NSC pledges support for GAPLF

The executive of the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF) met with the Director of Sport Steve Ninvalle on Wednesday last to discuss issues affecting the association and events for the rest of year.

Issues arising were the ban and serving of the suspension of Carlos Peterson Griffith by the International Powerlifting Federation. This was served from December 2021 and ended in the latter part of February 2022.

Next on the agenda was the events planned locally and overseas.

Upcoming is the masters/intermediate championship to be held on the 15th of May at the Saints Stanislaus College, the NAPF championships slated for Panama City from the 15th-21st of August, the raw or classic championships on 15th of October and senior nationals on 4th of December.

Support was pledged for the overseas engagement which had a substantial budget to field a large contingent of athletes that were shortlisted to compete at the NAPF. The Sports Commission offered support in finding a home for the Federation’s equipment and gears. Further, discussions were held about Guyana having been seen as a role model to other regional powerlifting bodies such as Trinidad, Suriname, Jamaica and others from within the region. Guyana boasts four category 2 IPF referees and will be sending two other individuals to Panama to write their IPF examination; these are Mark Seymour and Juanita White. The Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation indicated its intention to invite overseas competitors for its senior nationals, in order to improve the level of competition.

Future developmental interest for the Federation is getting a programme incorporated into the school system, and the GAPLF will be reaching out to the Ministry of Education.

The GAPLF is adamant that they play a vital role in getting the youths to stay in good health, shape and frame of mind so as to contribute meaningfully with national development.

The Federation is working to decentralise power lifting to all regions, reforming the constitution to have regional bodies and representatives. Also in the pipeline is the outreach to regions like Lethem, North West, Essequibo and Bartica. Soon competitions will be held in those regions- competitions were held in Berbice and Linden. The GAPLF is looking forward for support from cooperate Guyana to fulfill their mandate.

The championships on the 15th of May will be live streamed on YouTube and Facebook.