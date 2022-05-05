Latest update May 5th, 2022 12:59 AM

Happy Arrival Day all our Indo-Guyanese brothers and sisters!!!

May 05, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Arrival Day commemorates the coming of the first indentured labourers from India on May 5th 1838…The East Indians who arrived here came largely from the Uttar Pradesh and Southern Indian regions. They brought with them a rich culture of spices, cuisines, traditions, customs and beliefs which indelibly continue to enrich Guyana today and in time to come.

