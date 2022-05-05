Happy Arrival Day all our Indo-Guyanese brothers and sisters!!!

Latest update May 5th, 2022 12:59 AM
May 05, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Arrival Day commemorates the coming of the first indentured labourers from India on May 5th 1838…The East Indians who arrived here came largely from the Uttar Pradesh and Southern Indian regions. They brought with them a rich culture of spices, cuisines, traditions, customs and beliefs which indelibly continue to enrich Guyana today and in time to come.
May 05, 2022– GT’s Club 45 battle Linden over-45 Masters at MSC ground The final of the Linden Town Week Red Stripe Masters football tournament will see home team Linden Masters Over45 face the younger...
May 05, 2022
May 05, 2022
May 05, 2022
May 05, 2022
May 05, 2022
Kaieteur News – Today is Indian Arrival Day. Let’s discuss Indians. My name is Frederick. My two brothers’ names... more
Kaieteur News – Guyana needs stronger and more vibrant civil society organisations. Had our civil society been stronger,... more
Kaieteur News – Largely unreported by the media in the Caribbean and making no headlines, a very serious blow was delivered... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]