GUYSUCO to rehabilitate Blairmont Estate Sugar wharf for $70M

Kaieteur News – During the opening of tenders on Tuesday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office, it was revealed that the Blairmont Estate Sugar wharf will be rehabilitated for an estimated cost of $70miilion.

This project is one being undertaken by the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GUYSUCO). On Tuesday, 18 projects were opened for this entity. Some of these projects are for the rehabilitation of boiler house roof at Rose Hall Factory, relocation of sugar dryer, associated equipment and overhead cranes from Enmore to Albion Estate and the supply and delivery of eight 20 ft. flat bottom aluminum boat with engine.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Guyana Sugar Corporation (GUYSUCO)

Supply and delivery of Lot 1: three new mill rollers for Blairmont, Lot 2: three mill rollers for Rose Hall, one and two re-shell.

Supply and delivery of Lot 1: 274,32m long x 0.813m wide x 1.1974mm thick-steel band conveyor for Demerara Sugar Terminal.

Supply and Delivery of motor vehicles- Lot 1: extra-cab, four wheel drive pickup, Lot 2: fully equipped, high roof ambulance, Lot 3: 14-seater mini-bus, Lot 4: 2WD single cab pickup.

Supply and delivery of one refurbish high grade and low-grade crystallizers.

Supply and delivery of materials to re-tube #1 boiler, Lot 1: boiler tubes- Lot 2: refactory materials.

Supply and delivery of two horizontal remote radiators for 1125kw caterpillar diesel generator.

Supply and delivery of one new replacement of the #2 boiler at Uitvlugt.

Supply and delivery of 1000 cubic feet automated vacuum pan with stirrer and multi-jet condenser.

Supply and delivery of two re-tubing evaporators.

Supply and delivery of mobile drainage pumps Lot 1: three 80 Cusec mobile drainage pump trailer type- Lot 2: one 40 Cusec mobile drainage pump trailer type.

Supply and delivery of eight 20 ft flat bottom aluminum boat with engine.

Supply and delivery of complete punt-dumper crab lift.

Rehabilitation of boiler house roof at Rose Hall Factory.

Relocation of sugar dryer, associated equipment and overhead cranes from Enmore to Albion Estate.

Relocation of vacuum pan and crystallizer from Enmore to Blairmont Factory.

Rehabilitation of pre-milling and milling roofs and structures at Rose Hall Factory.

Rehabilitation of Blairmont Estate Sugar Wharf.

Fabrication and erection of new molasses’s tank at Rose Hall Factory.