Driver charged for causing death of Ian Mekdeci

Kaieteur News – Roberto Narine, 37, the driver accused of causing the death of Ian Mekdeci, 27, a local squash player, was on Wednesday released on $220,000 bail when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

Mekdeci was killed on Sunday, in car accident, after a drunken Narine had allegedly jumped a red light with his jeep at the intersection of Sandy Babb Street and Vlissengen Road Kitty, Georgetown. The defendant has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and causing death by dangerous driving. He made his court appearance before Magistrate Leron Daly and pleaded not guilty to the two charges.

He was granted $20,000 and $200,000 bail respectively for the two charges and is required to make his next court appearance on June 15, 2022. The magistrate has since ordered him to lodge his passport and report to the Alberttown Police Station every Friday.

According to reports Narine’s Jeep had crashed into a car that Mekdeci was travelling in, around 02:10hrs on Sunday. The car was at the time being driven by Mekdeci’s 31-year old friend of Dowding Street Kitty, Sheik Baksh, and they were reportedly heading west along Sandy Babb Street.

When they arrived at the intersection at Vlissengen Road the traffic light at their end was green and Baksh proceeded to drive across but as he was doing so, a jeep, allegedly driven by Narine and heading south along Vlissengen road jumped the red light and crashed into them.

As a result of the accident both Baksh and Mekdeci were severely injured. An ambulance was called and they were both rushed to GPHC where Mekdeci died while receiving treatment.

Police had arrested Narine and when they conducted a breathalyzer test on him, the results showed that his Breath Alcohol Content (BAC) was 161 and 151 percent, way above the legal limit. Mekdeci’s friend, Baksh remains in a critical condition at GPHC