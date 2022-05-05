De people get leff high and dry

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De Opposition leader worried bout de ordinary citizens not benefiting from de oil revenues. But wat oil revenues he talking bout – de 2 percent royalties and 12.5 percent profit sharing?

Dat nah much fuh guh round. Sharing dat is like sharing rations. Yuh never get wah yuh want. Unless dat agreement change, de people nah gat nuttin fuh look forward to.

Is no use asking fuh de people fuh share in de oil wealth.

Fuss thing dat gat to happen is dat de country gat to get a better deal. A better deal means dem gan gat more money fuh share out. Right now, dem money wah we gat can’t stretch far.

Right now is everybody looking fuh a small change. Dem like dem guvament – dem looking fuh small change rather dan get de deal wah dem deserve.

But de people getting de leaders dem deserve. Fuh more dan 50 years dem put dem faith in political leaders who never look after dem interest. De contract wah sign was a sell-out. And now both of de guvament and de opposition nah interested in renegotiating.

But de people never learn. Every election, dem does go back and vote back in dem two parties wah leffin dem high and dry.

We leaders never cater fuh de people when dem bin sign de oil agreement. If dem bin cater fuh de people, dat agreement would have never bin sign.

De people get leff in de hole. And dem can’t see de top fuh climb out.

Talk half. Leff half.