Contract signed for feasibility study, design of Corentyne River bridge

Latest update May 5th, 2022 12:59 AM
May 05, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill on Wednesday attended the contract signing ceremony for the Feasibility Study and Design of the Corentyne River Bridge in Suriname.
The ceremony was held in neighbouring Suriname and was signed with WSP Caribbean Limited, the lowest bidder for the contract. According to reports, the company had placed a bid of $ 1,865,050 (without indirect tax) $540,864 (indirect tax only)
During the contract signing an Expression of Interest for construction of the bridge was also launched.
Speaking in Paramaribo, Suriname, in the presence of Minister of Public Works of Suriname, Dr. Riad Nurmohamed and other officials, Minister Edghill noted that this bridge is more than just an infrastructure Project.
“It is a vision for the further development of two nations being realized. Development practitioners have agreed that bridges are key drivers of economic activity, ensuring the increased efficiency of trade, rapid exchange of ideas and quick access to services for those who need them most,” Minister Edghill said.
Adding that cooperation at this level means less delays and more progress for both countries populations. “As you all may know by now, our two Presidents have treated the construction of the Bridge over the Corentyne River as one of the highest priority infrastructure agenda projects to be accomplished during their first terms in office.” Minister Edghill was joined by Mr. Vladim Persaud, Permanent Secretary, MoPW and Mr. Patrick Thompson, Chief Transport Planning Officer, MOPW.
