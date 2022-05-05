Latest update May 5th, 2022 12:59 AM

27 new COVID-19 cases

May 05, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – After reporting only seven new cases on Tuesday, the Ministry of Health on Wednesday revealed that within the last 24 hours health authorities have recorded a total of 27 new infections in the country.
The new infections which bring the total number of confirmed cases to 63,518. In Region Four 15 cases were recorded, Region Three recorded four, Region Six recorded five, Region Five recorded two and Region Two recorded one. According to the ministry’s data, out of the 27 persons who tested positive for the virus, 14 are men and 13 are women.
The ministry’s latest dashboard shows that one patient is still admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, one person is now in institutional isolation, 88 are in home isolation and three are quarantined institutionally. Additionally, within the last 24hours, 51 persons have recovered from the virus, taking the total number of recovery cases to 62,200.

