Wellman Masters to host softball tourney in honour of the late Lakhram ‘Mike’ Singh

Kaieteur News – Wellman Masters softball team will be hosting a T20 competition tomorrow at Lilliendaal in honour of its late captain and former owner Lakhram ‘Mike’ Singh.
Action gets underway at 09:30hrs and the teams taking part are Wellman Masters, Albion Masters and Regal Masters. No entrance fee is required, while the trophies will be donated by Ramesh Sunich of Trophy Stall.
Among those expected to turn out for Wellman Masters are Wayne Jones, Anil Beharry, Nandram Samlall, Lloyd Ruplall, Sheldon Perch and Clive Canterbury, while Regal Masters will have Mahendra Hardyal, Eric Thomas, David Harper, Parsram Persaud and Laurie Singh in their line-up.
The tournament will be played in the over-45 category. Anyone wishing to render assistance can contact Wayne Jones on 685-6908.

