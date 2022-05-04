Latest update May 4th, 2022 12:59 AM

V-Net Communications supports Essequibo youth cricketers

May 04, 2022 Sports

May 04, 2022 Sports

From left: V-Net’s Communications CEO Safraz Sheriffudeen, Devon Ramratan, Varindra Pooran, Nazaam Mohamed and Gladewin Henry at the Everest Cricket Club.

Kaieteur News – V-Net Communications of 25 Delph Street, Campbellville, has continued with its drive to support youth cricketers.
The entity, recently registered four players from the county of Essequibo to the Everest Cricket Club.
Those that benefitted from the company’s latest undertaking in the sport are Devon Ramratan, Gladewin Henry, Varindra Pooran and Nazaam Mohamed.
V-Net Communications which specialises in data and voice communication will sponsor the needs of the foursome to play cricket in the city.
Henry recently struck an unbeaten 98, while Ramratan made 69 on their debit for their new club in the Georgetown Cricket Association U19 50-over tournament.
Pooran and Mohamed were members of the Essequibo Inter-county Under-15 squad.
Chief Executive Officer of V-Net Communications, Safraz Sheriffudeen, said the company wanted to continue its practice of investing in youths and help them to progress to the higher levels.
Guyana and West Indies all-rounder Keemo Paul, who is now V-Net Communications Brand Ambassador had benefited from a similar venture with the company in his formative years.

