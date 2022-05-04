Time to demand 5th May be designated Indian Arrival Day

Dear Editor,

Over the last week plus, we have had many informative letters and articles by some leading contributors on matters pertaining to East Indians and the call for naming 5th May as Indian Arrival day is a major recurring theme these include Shri Ravi Dev, Lomarsh Roopnarine, Devanand Bhagwan, Shahabudeen and Vishnu Bisramji among others. It is very interesting that most of these gentlemen reside outside of Guyana and I am certainly perplexed as to why we do not have more stridency on this issue by East Indians residing here.

Before making my small contribution, I refer to Vishnu’s letter in today’s newspapers mentioning Dr. Balwant, I thought it best to state he is in fact referring to Dr. Balwant Singh sr. former Chief Government Bacteriologist Pathologist and Former General Secretary of the Gandhi Youth Organization. I have been associated with the GYO since 1971 to current and have attended many of these Rama Khan celebrations, which Mr. Bisram alluded to. The President of the Organization at the time was the inimitable Shri Raghunandan Misirji (founder) and the Spiritual head and first Pandit Dharma Acharya Pandit SP Sharmaji.

The main purpose of my letter, however is to point out that East Indians who currently make up the largest single Group at around 40 % of the population have been taken for granted despite their monumental contributions to the life of this country excelling in every sphere of endeavour and have been given short shrift by all Governments and without a doubt the 5th of May must be designated as Indian Arrival Day as of 5th May 2022.

If a Government led by East Indians cannot have this relatively simple matter corrected immediately then I advocate that East Indians sign a petition of not less than 20,000 persons immediately to the President’s Office , Leader of the opposition and other Parliamentary leader (s) to ensure that this travesty is resolved forthwith.

Yours sincerely,

Chris Persaud