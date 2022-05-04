The press must investigate and interrogate all in leadership

Latest update May 4th, 2022 12:59 AM
May 04, 2022 Letters
Dear Editor,
On the occasion of World Press Freedom Day, the PNCR acknowledges the importance of our free press in fighting for and safeguarding democracy and in holding the government accountable. We endorse the joint statement by the ABCE Ambassadors that the role of the press in Guyana has never been more important to ensure government accountability and fair-mindedness in the spending of Guyana’s large and growing oil revenues.
Moreover, given the growing crisis of democracy and governance in our society, which is driven by PPP’s arrogance and sense of entitlement, we renew our call to the free press to redouble their efforts to help to reverse and prevent damage to our country’s political stability and social fabric. The press must investigate and interrogate all in the leadership. We urge the members of the press to speak truth to power and take their place as the promoters and protectors of transparency and accountability. A vibrant press is a sine qua non for good governance in any society. To the free press locally and internationally, we salute your efforts.
Regards,
People’s National Congress Reform
