Supreme Court Registry earned over $253M in fees, fines and seizures in 2018

Latest update May 4th, 2022 12:59 AM
May 04, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Guyana’s Supreme Court Registry collected over $253 million in fees, fines and seizures in 2018. This is according to the Judiciary’s recently released Annual Report for the year 2018.
The Supreme Court Registry is a revenue earner. The Registry earns revenue in the form of fees which are required to be paid in accordance with the scales of fees contained in the Rules of Court for the performance of duties and execution of processes by officers of the court.
The Magistrates’ Courts are also revenue earners. They collect revenues in the form of fees which are required to be paid in accordance with the scales of fees contained in the Rules of Court for the performance of duties and execution of processes by officers of the court.
The Magistrates’ Courts also earn revenue from fines and costs imposed by Magistrates from the outcome of cases and in some cases where bail is escheated by the Magistrates.
According to the 2018 report, in addition to the $253,945,145, the registry earned from fees, fines and seizures, it also earned: $1,527,300, in State cost, $34,353, in other loans and advance, $856,462, in sundries and $600,000 in sale of asset.
Further, a comparison between the actual revenue collected for the year 2018 as against budgeted amount, revealed an $18,136,740 shortfall.
It was stated in the report that the overall shortfall in revenue by $18,136,740 was attributed to the number of custodial sentences handed down by Magistrate’s rather than monetary fines, less matters that outcomes resulted in the payment of a state cost, reduction in traffic offences resulting in ticketed fines and overall the number of matters that were heard and concluded by Magistrate’s across the nine Magisterial Districts.
May 04, 2022Kaieteur News – Candidate Master Taffin Khan has once again proven his skill over the board by winning the second Guyana Chess Federation (GCF) organized, Gaico sponsored Grand Prix Tournament....
May 04, 2022
May 04, 2022
May 04, 2022
May 04, 2022
May 03, 2022
Kaieteur News – I have written it before on this page and I am writing it again. The most factual and serious statement... more
The fable about the Emperor’s new clothes was well-known to children of my generation. I could not help but recall it after... more
Kaieteur News – Largely unreported by the media in the Caribbean and making no headlines, a very serious blow was delivered... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]