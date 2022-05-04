Supreme Court Registry earned over $253M in fees, fines and seizures in 2018

Kaieteur News – Guyana’s Supreme Court Registry collected over $253 million in fees, fines and seizures in 2018. This is according to the Judiciary’s recently released Annual Report for the year 2018.

The Supreme Court Registry is a revenue earner. The Registry earns revenue in the form of fees which are required to be paid in accordance with the scales of fees contained in the Rules of Court for the performance of duties and execution of processes by officers of the court.

The Magistrates’ Courts are also revenue earners. They collect revenues in the form of fees which are required to be paid in accordance with the scales of fees contained in the Rules of Court for the performance of duties and execution of processes by officers of the court.

The Magistrates’ Courts also earn revenue from fines and costs imposed by Magistrates from the outcome of cases and in some cases where bail is escheated by the Magistrates.

According to the 2018 report, in addition to the $253,945,145, the registry earned from fees, fines and seizures, it also earned: $1,527,300, in State cost, $34,353, in other loans and advance, $856,462, in sundries and $600,000 in sale of asset.

Further, a comparison between the actual revenue collected for the year 2018 as against budgeted amount, revealed an $18,136,740 shortfall.

It was stated in the report that the overall shortfall in revenue by $18,136,740 was attributed to the number of custodial sentences handed down by Magistrate’s rather than monetary fines, less matters that outcomes resulted in the payment of a state cost, reduction in traffic offences resulting in ticketed fines and overall the number of matters that were heard and concluded by Magistrate’s across the nine Magisterial Districts.