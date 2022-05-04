Schools may remain open during July/August to address learning loss – Education Minister

Kaieteur News – During her visits to schools on Tuesday, Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand announced that schools may need to remain open during the July/August period when schools are usually closed.

This information was related to the press by the Ministry of Education (MOE).

The Minister, according to a press release, explained that keeping schools open would be necessary to cater for the learning loss/gaps that students are suffering from due to being away from school for close to two years due to the pandemic.

While adding that many persons do not fully appreciate the impact that school closures have had on children, the Minister said, “We have to find ways to ensure that these children get exposed to the hours of education that they need, that we have parents that are interested and their attitudes are right. We may have to work into July/August.”

Minister Manickchand explained that diagnostic assessments have been done to know where students are academically relative to where they need to be so that teachers will know how to engage them in the classroom.

Additionally, the Minister also explained that the Ministry produced a consolidated curriculum to have students exposed to what they would have learnt in their previous year. She disclosed that of the 40 weeks of engagement, the first 20 weeks will be dedicated to the content a student should have done in their previous grade/class and the final 20 weeks will focus on what they should be learning in their current grade/class.

“Those changes are necessary if we’re not to be suffering from the effects of COVID five years from now. What we have seen academically is worrying and parents need to pay attention to what we are asking of them so that they can make sure their children are benefitting from the kind of accelerated learning that we need at this stage,” the Education Minister further noted.

Moreover, it was also stated that schools at all levels are fully reopened with the Grade Seven and the Year One nursery pupils turning out for their first day of classes on Tuesday.

The other grades had returned to school on April 25, 2022 and April 28, 2022, due to the MOE’s decision to have a phased reopening.