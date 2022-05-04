Latest update May 4th, 2022 12:59 AM

Nothing is free in life!

May 04, 2022

Kaieteur News – De guvament now starting fuh train de journalists. Dem get some academy with COURSERA fuh help train dem reporters. Dem calling it Guyana Media and Communications Academy.
When dem mek de announcement was nuff clap hand. People get excited because training mean yuh gan get better qualified and certified.
But dem boys watching on suspiciously. Because if dem train yuh, dem gan want to certify yuh. And in order fuh get certify, yuh gat to get train by dem and if dem nah want train yuh, dem can refuse to do suh. And if yuh nah get certify, yuh gan can’t find wuk in de media.
Suh is not de training dat matter, is who controlling de training. So dem boys watching on closely.
De guvament gan pay fuh de training. De mouth, however, always muzzle by de food it eat.
De odder day we been hearing whispers how teachers might gat to get register. Dem boys nah know why teachers muss get register. If dah happen, de Ministry could decide dem nah want register yuh and den yuh gan can’t get wuk.
De whole thing sound as if it gat double meaning. De guvament seh dem want support de media and suh dem training de journalists. But is nat de same guvament wah tiefing dem reporter away from de Waterfall paper?
De guvament using taxpayer’s monies to pay some ah dem reporters big bucks. But dem boys tell dem nah leff independent paper fuh guh and do propaganda. But nuff ah dem wah leff de Waterfall paper, also now leff de guvament wuk.
