Maternal population urged to get COVID-19 jab as benefits far outweigh risks – OBGYN Society

Kaieteur News – In wake of what has been described as devastating effects on some in the maternal population, the Guyana Obstetrics and Gynecology Society (GOGS) is urging all pregnant and breastfeeding women, those planning to get pregnant, and other individuals who are eligible, to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

President of the GOGS Dr. Natasha France, according to a press release, said, “Based on past and ongoing surveillance data on COVID-19 in pregnant and recently pregnant and or breastfeeding women, GOGS concludes that the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccines far outweigh the serious risk of harm of COVID-19 and encourages all women who are pregnant or recently pregnant and are breast feeding to get vaccinated without delay as it is our best chance to save lives.”

Dr. Natasha France added, “We have reviewed the evidence regarding the safety and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines in these women. We have also witnessed firsthand the devastating effects this disease has had on our maternal population and have seen the role these vaccines play in preventing severe disease and death. Therefore, the best way for women to protect themselves against the potential harm from COVID-19 is to be vaccinated.”

Data available from 139,000 pregnant women, who have taken the vaccines, have indicated no concerns or risks to pregnancy nor of miscarriages. In fact, women who were vaccinated during pregnancy had similar adverse risks within normal range expected in a general population. Data have also shown that vaccinated women who contract the virus that causes COVID-19 experience a milder form of the disease. Therefore, women contemplating a pregnancy, the group noted, should not delay getting vaccinated until they are pregnant as there is no evidence that the vaccines impacts fertility.

Dr. France said, “We are aware that women are concerned about COVID-19 vaccines safety in pregnancy, especially of fetal risks. We would like to reassure these women that both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines (mRNA COVID-19 vaccines) are safe and highly effective in pregnant and lactating women (94-95 percent effective) after a two-dose series in preventing severe disease and death.”

About GOGS

The GOGS is the leading expert group in maternal healthcare in Guyana. It was officially registered as a friendly society on May 31, 2021. This was after forming a working group that had several consultations with Obstetricians and Gynecologists (OBGYNS) in Guyana and an election for the executive body was held in December of 2021.

The organisation has a membership of 22 Obstetrician and Gynaecologists, with the executive body having a lifespan of two years and will be working under the theme “Empowerment through education.” The society will also promote research and continuous professional development among OBGYNS in Guyana.

The society hopes to be the leading voice for women’s health care in Guyana and will work with the Ministry of Health to promote COVID-19 vaccination of pregnant and lactating women to lower the risk of not only getting and spreading COVID-19 but also to help prevent serious illness and death.