Man wanted for shooting cousins turns self in

Kaieteur News – The 24-year-old suspect wanted for shooting two cousins on April 16, last – one of whom later succumbed to his injuries – at North Sophia, Georgetown has turned himself in. Based on information received by this newspaper, the suspect, Denzil Haynes, 24, walked into the Brickdam Police Station on Tuesday, around 14:30hrs in the company of his lawyer, Bernard DaSilva.

Haynes is accused of shooting Yardan Jacobs, 27, and his cousin Steve Bacchus, 29, during a street brawl, which they had just after midnight on April 16, last. Jacobs was shot to his lower back while Bacchus was struck to his abdomen. Both men were patients at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) but Jacobs succumbed to his injuries last Tuesday while receiving treatment.

Police later issued a wanted bulletin for Haynes. During his time in hiding, one of Jacob’s relatives was active on the various social media platforms calling on him to turn himself in.

She had posted photos of the suspect with the caption “Denzil Haynes out here living his best life and he so happy that he out there posting on fb (Facebook).”

Eventually one of his acquaintances begged her to stop posting up the suspect’s photos and assured her that he will turn himself in but needs a little time.

On Tuesday, Haynes did turn himself in and is presently in police custody.