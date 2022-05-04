Man wanted for shooting cousins turns self in

Latest update May 4th, 2022 12:59 AM
May 04, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – The 24-year-old suspect wanted for shooting two cousins on April 16, last – one of whom later succumbed to his injuries – at North Sophia, Georgetown has turned himself in. Based on information received by this newspaper, the suspect, Denzil Haynes, 24, walked into the Brickdam Police Station on Tuesday, around 14:30hrs in the company of his lawyer, Bernard DaSilva.
Haynes is accused of shooting Yardan Jacobs, 27, and his cousin Steve Bacchus, 29, during a street brawl, which they had just after midnight on April 16, last. Jacobs was shot to his lower back while Bacchus was struck to his abdomen. Both men were patients at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) but Jacobs succumbed to his injuries last Tuesday while receiving treatment.
Police later issued a wanted bulletin for Haynes. During his time in hiding, one of Jacob’s relatives was active on the various social media platforms calling on him to turn himself in.
She had posted photos of the suspect with the caption “Denzil Haynes out here living his best life and he so happy that he out there posting on fb (Facebook).”
Eventually one of his acquaintances begged her to stop posting up the suspect’s photos and assured her that he will turn himself in but needs a little time.
On Tuesday, Haynes did turn himself in and is presently in police custody.
May 04, 2022Kaieteur News – Candidate Master Taffin Khan has once again proven his skill over the board by winning the second Guyana Chess Federation (GCF) organized, Gaico sponsored Grand Prix Tournament....
May 04, 2022
May 04, 2022
May 04, 2022
May 04, 2022
May 03, 2022
Kaieteur News – I have written it before on this page and I am writing it again. The most factual and serious statement... more
The fable about the Emperor’s new clothes was well-known to children of my generation. I could not help but recall it after... more
Kaieteur News – Largely unreported by the media in the Caribbean and making no headlines, a very serious blow was delivered... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]