Labourer remanded to prison for murdering his wife

Kaieteur News – The 55-year-old labourer, who was arrested for murdering his wife and burying her in a shallow grave, was on Tuesday charged with the capital offence of murder.

Avemanen Permaul of Lot 33 Block 1 Kilcoy/Chesney, Corentyne, Berbice appeared at the New Amsterdam Magistrate Court before Magistrate Renita Singh to answer to the charge which read that between April 21 and 22, 2022, he murdered Waynumattie Permaul, 50, of the same address.

Permaul, who was not represented by an attorney, was not required to plead to the indictable charge. The continuation of the matter will be on May 31, 2022 at the Albion Magistrate’s Court.

Permaul had led police to a shallow grave located in an empty lot opposite his home where his wife’s badly decomposed body was discovered wrapped in a bed sheet. This was hours after he was arrested and confessed to beating and choking the woman to death, one week prior to the discovery.

Son of the woman, professional cricketer Veersammy Permaul, had reported to police on April 28, 2022 that his mother was missing since April 21, 2022. He had indicated that it was unusual for her to leave home without informing him or his three siblings. Police, led by Detective Aaron Seegobin, immediately launched an investigation and visited the home of the Permauls the following day.

At the house, bloodstains were spotted in several sections inside the bottom flat of the two-storey concrete house. Waynumattie had been living in the bottom flat while Avemanen had been living in the upper flat for the past two years as part of a mutual separation. It was after investigators found the bloodstains that they arrested the man. On the night of April 28, 2022, Avemanen confessed to beating and choking his wife to death after he overheard her in a conversation with a male on the phone on April 21, 2022. He said after committing the brutal act, he wrapped her body in a bed sheet and walked over to an empty lot located some 100 yards away and dug a shallow hole. It was there that he dragged the body to and covered it in order to conceal his crime. Police later dug up the grave, which was covered in water from the rains during the week, and found the body.

However, a pathologist has since deemed the findings of a post mortem examination inconclusive.