GCA Trophy Stall, Ramchand Auto Spares & Survival Group of Companies U-19 Cricket… Sookdeo’s 5-9 helps 4R Lions qualify for Semis

Kaieteur News

By Sean Devers

4R Lions, a franchise-like team, including players from all three Counties with two members who represented the West Indies junior level, became the first side to earn a spot in the semi-finals of the GCA Trophy Stall, Ramchand Auto Spares & Survival Group of Companies 50-over U-19 tournament.

Set 57 to win, 4R Lions, on the back of an unbeaten 28 from 18 balls with five fours from Sachin Balgobin and an undefeated 22 from 14 balls with four boundaries from Romeo Deonarain, galloped to a crushing 10-wicket victory over an overwhelmed Malteenoes select team on Monday at the QC ground.

This was after spinner Munseh Sookdeo destroyed the MSC Select for 56 in 31 overs with a mesmerising five-over spell as Michel Sharma (15) was the only batter to reach double figures with Extras contributing 18.

This was 4R Lion’s fifth consecutive win, while Deonarain, with 342 runs is highest run-scorer in the tournament, surpassing Alvin Mohabir’s runs tally.

Malteenoes, just playing under the name of Malteenoes who could not field a team, but is really a collection of very young players who missed out on making the other teams, had another tough day at the office.

On a National holiday blessed with glorious sunshine, MSC Select opted to bat much to disappoint of the team which made a record 526-8 in 50 oversagainst GNIC.

The opening pair of 10-year-old in Kishan Silas and Lomar Seecharran took the score to eight before the pint sized Silas was run out for a duck.

Sharma joined Seecharran and despite not being able score freely the pair demonstrated wonderful temperament and defensive technique and took the score to 25 before Seecharran, who made 6 from 65 balls, was bowled by Elijah Ramdat in the sixteenth over.

But once Sharma was removed by Sookdeo after facing 61 balls and reaching the boundary twice, it was all down-hill from there as the last seven wickets tumbled for 17 runs.

Deonarain, who scored the only double century (218 against GNIC) in the history of GCA’s U-15 cricket; and Balgobin steered their team to a convincing win following their 495 runs victory over GNIC.