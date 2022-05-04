ExxonMobil’s 5th deepwater project to produce 275,000 barrels of oil per day

Latest update May 4th, 2022 12:59 AM
May 04, 2022 News
– To start up as early as 2026
Kaieteur News – Following Government’s early April approval for its fourth oil project in the Stabroek Block called US$10B Yellowtail, ExxonMobil and its partners have wasted no time in seeking the authorities blessings for a fifth deepwater development.
In its project summary that was submitted to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), ExxonMobil subsidiary, Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EPPGL) which operates the Stabroek concession said the Uaru Project will be located in the eastern portion of the block, approximately 200 km from Georgetown and amid previous Stabroek Projects.
Current plans include drilling via drillships to produce oil from approximately 40-76 wells. Production is expected to begin between the fourth quarter of 2026 and the second quarter of 2027 with an expected field life of at least 20 years. EEPGL said the production facilities to be installed include subsea equipment attached to the seafloor as well as processing equipment on the ocean’s surface known as a Floating, Production, Storage, and Offloading (FPSO) vessel. EEPGL said this subsea equipment is installed at approximately 1,450 – 1,950 m of water depth while noting that the main components of the subsea kit include the following: production tree, production manifold, flowlines, risers, and umbilicals. The subsea umbilicals, risers, and flowlines are commonly referred to as SURF.
Additionally, EEPGL’s document explained that the oil, gas, and water flows from the well into the production tree. The fluids are then gathered into the manifold which then connects to the flowlines before the risers take the fluids up to the FPSO for processing.
Kaieteur News understands that the umbilical lines support production by providing real time control of the subsea installation from the surface by delivering fluids to facilitate the flow of hydrocarbons.
As for the FPSO, it is an industrial floating complex that continuously separates oil from produced water and associated gas for onboard storage, and later transfer to third party tankers. The anticipated production rate for the FPSO ranges between approximately 220,000 barrels and 275,000 barrels of oil per day. The vessel will be capable of storing approximately two million barrels of oil.
Furthermore, third party oil tankers will be scheduled to offload the oil from the FPSO, making the oil available for export to the international market. The FPSO will also process, dehydrate, compress, and reinject associated gas produced from the reservoir. As the Uaru and Mako reservoir pressures deplete over time, this gas reinjection will help maintain reservoir pressure and allow for optimum production of hydrocarbons to continue over time. In addition, some of the gas will be used as fuel on the FPSO.
Furthermore, EEPGL told the EPA that it has undertaken additional studies to obtain an even more comprehensive understanding of potential impacts of effluent discharges to water, the feasibility of alternative handling of produced water, cradle to grave waste management in Guyana, emergency response capabilities, and environmental compliance monitoring and verification. The company said the learnings from current operations and environmental studies will enhance the design and implementation of the Uaru Project, thereby increasing environmental performance and economic value.
It concluded that the Uaru Project will contribute positively, directly and indirectly, to economic growth in Guyana, including increased national revenues, local procurement of select goods and services, increased direct and indirect local employment opportunities which drive associated beneficial “multiplier” impacts throughout the local economy.
May 04, 2022Kaieteur News – Candidate Master Taffin Khan has once again proven his skill over the board by winning the second Guyana Chess Federation (GCF) organized, Gaico sponsored Grand Prix Tournament....
May 04, 2022
May 04, 2022
May 04, 2022
May 04, 2022
May 03, 2022
Kaieteur News – I have written it before on this page and I am writing it again. The most factual and serious statement... more
The fable about the Emperor’s new clothes was well-known to children of my generation. I could not help but recall it after... more
Kaieteur News – Largely unreported by the media in the Caribbean and making no headlines, a very serious blow was delivered... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]