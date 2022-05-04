Assault charge against ANUG executive withdrawn

Kaieteur News – The assault charge against Kian Jabour, General Secretary of A New and United Guyana (ANUG), has been withdrawn.

On February 18, 2022, Jabour made his first court appearance in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly for assaulting his ex-girlfriend.

Jabour had denied the charge that was read to him and he was placed on $20,000 bail. As such, acting on the advice of his party, he ‘exiled’ himself from political life pending the outcome of a trial of the matter.

The party had said in a statement, “Given the seriousness of the charge, and ANUG’s position on respect for women’s rights, the executive committee of A New and United Guyana has determined that, notwithstanding the constitutional presumptions, Mr. Jabour should withdraw from all activities relating to ANUG until the conclusion of the proceedings which are pending against him.”

However, the woman has since withdrawn the charge against Jabour and the matter was dismissed against him. Following the withdrawal of the charge against Jabour, the party in a press release on May 1, 2022, welcomed back Jabour.

“Informed of these developments, A New and United Guyana is happy to welcome Mr. Jabour back to active participation in the party’s executive,” the party said in its recent statement.