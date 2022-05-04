Andrew’s Supermarket supports Magnum Independence Cup

Kaieteur News – Support continues to roll in for the Magnum Independence Cup which is currently ongoing. Yesterday, the business entity threw its support behind the competition with a meaningful gesture.

Organiser of the Event, Edison Jefford, who was on hand to uplift the form of support said, “I want to thank Andrew’s Supermarket for their continued support. We believe that without such support we could not host this event and we are heartened that the corporate leaders such as Andrew’s still understands their role in participating in the development of sport at all levels. We sincerely hope that this example will be followed throughout Guyana.”

“I want to thank all stakeholders for making this event possible including The National Parks Commission, Guyana Police Force, Guyana Fire Service, Environmental Protection Agency and Guyana Football Federation,” he disclosed.

The simple handover was done by Sherryann Hoyte, on behalf of Andrew’s Supermarket. She explained briefly: “Andrew’s Supermarket is proud to be associated with an event that is geared toward grassroots sports and giving youth an alternative to demonstrate their ability in football. We continue to applaud Jefford and the organisers of this event for coming up with activities to positively impact the lives of young people.”

The Magnum Independence Cup continues tomorrow night (Thursday night) at the National Park with the Round of 16 Playoffs and Saturday with Quarterfinals. The winner of the tournament that concludes on May 21 at the same venue will pocket $700,000 while second place takes home $400,000 and third and fourth places $200,000 and $100,000, respectively.