$848M estimated to build call centres in Regions 2 & 6

May 04, 2022
Kaieteur News – With $2 billion approved for call centres and other co-investment projects, the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce is planning to spend some $848,720,496 on the construction of two call centres in Regions Two and Six.
The projects, which fall under the Business Development, Support and Promotion programme within the Ministry, were opened on Tuesday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPATB) office. According to information released from the NPTAB, the projects have been divided into two lots each, with each lot estimated at $212,180,124.
Eight contractors have submitted bids to the office to execute the construction of the centres.
Some other projects opened Tuesday too were for the construction of Junior Officers’ Living Quarters at Lusignan Prison, procurement of six 4×4 off-road pick-up for the Cheddi Jagan International Airport Corporation and the monitoring and evaluation of the Sea and River Defence Project.
Below are the companies and their bids:
Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce
Construction of Call Centre at Anna Regina, Region Two for lots 1 and 2
Construction of Call Centre at Corentyne Berbice, Region Six for lots 1 and 2.
Cheddi Jagan International Airport Corporation
Procurement of six 4×4 off-road pick-up
Regional Democratic Council of Region Eight
Supply and delivery of five all-terrain vehicles
Guyana Water Inc.
Expression of interest for surveying services
Supply and delivery of pre-printed bill forms.
Guyana Elections Commission
Procurement of office supplies
Environmental Protection Agency
Supply and delivery of office furniture and equipment for the EPA.
Supply and installation of vehicle accessories for the EPA.
Guyana Defence Force
Supply, delivery and installation of two 265 KVA generators
Construction of RC Slipway Coast Guard Headquarters
Ministry of Legal Affairs
Supply and delivery of 150KVA generator
Ministry of Home Affairs
Construction of Junior Officers’ Living Quarters at Lusignan Prison
Rehabilitation works at Essequibo Office & Living Quarters at Onderneeming
Ministry of Public Works
Monitoring and evaluation of the Sea and River Defence Project
Supreme Court
Construction of storage bond and living quarter at Diamond Magistrate’s Court
