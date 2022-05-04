$848M estimated to build call centres in Regions 2 & 6

Kaieteur News – With $2 billion approved for call centres and other co-investment projects, the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce is planning to spend some $848,720,496 on the construction of two call centres in Regions Two and Six.

The projects, which fall under the Business Development, Support and Promotion programme within the Ministry, were opened on Tuesday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPATB) office. According to information released from the NPTAB, the projects have been divided into two lots each, with each lot estimated at $212,180,124.

Eight contractors have submitted bids to the office to execute the construction of the centres.

Some other projects opened Tuesday too were for the construction of Junior Officers’ Living Quarters at Lusignan Prison, procurement of six 4×4 off-road pick-up for the Cheddi Jagan International Airport Corporation and the monitoring and evaluation of the Sea and River Defence Project.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce

Construction of Call Centre at Anna Regina, Region Two for lots 1 and 2

Construction of Call Centre at Corentyne Berbice, Region Six for lots 1 and 2.

Cheddi Jagan International Airport Corporation

Procurement of six 4×4 off-road pick-up

Regional Democratic Council of Region Eight

Supply and delivery of five all-terrain vehicles

Guyana Water Inc.

Expression of interest for surveying services

Supply and delivery of pre-printed bill forms.



Guyana Elections Commission

Procurement of office supplies

Procurement of printers



Environmental Protection Agency

Supply and delivery of office furniture and equipment for the EPA.

Supply and installation of vehicle accessories for the EPA.

Guyana Defence Force

Supply, delivery and installation of two 265 KVA generators

Construction of RC Slipway Coast Guard Headquarters

Ministry of Legal Affairs

Supply and delivery of 150KVA generator

Ministry of Home Affairs

Construction of Junior Officers’ Living Quarters at Lusignan Prison

Rehabilitation works at Essequibo Office & Living Quarters at Onderneeming



Ministry of Public Works

Monitoring and evaluation of the Sea and River Defence Project

Supreme Court

Construction of storage bond and living quarter at Diamond Magistrate’s Court