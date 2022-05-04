Latest update May 4th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

$848M estimated to build call centres in Regions 2 & 6

May 04, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – With $2 billion approved for call centres and other co-investment projects, the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce is planning to spend some $848,720,496 on the construction of two call centres in Regions Two and Six.
The projects, which fall under the Business Development, Support and Promotion programme within the Ministry, were opened on Tuesday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPATB) office. According to information released from the NPTAB, the projects have been divided into two lots each, with each lot estimated at $212,180,124.
Eight contractors have submitted bids to the office to execute the construction of the centres.
Some other projects opened Tuesday too were for the construction of Junior Officers’ Living Quarters at Lusignan Prison, procurement of six 4×4 off-road pick-up for the Cheddi Jagan International Airport Corporation and the monitoring and evaluation of the Sea and River Defence Project.
Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce
Construction of Call Centre at Anna Regina, Region Two for lots 1 and 2

 

 

 

 

 

 

Construction of Call Centre at Corentyne Berbice, Region Six for lots 1 and 2.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cheddi Jagan International Airport Corporation
Procurement of six 4×4 off-road pick-up

 

 

 

 

 

 

Regional Democratic Council of Region Eight
Supply and delivery of five all-terrain vehicles

 

 

 

Guyana Water Inc.
Expression of interest for surveying services

 

 

Supply and delivery of pre-printed bill forms.

 

 

Guyana Elections Commission
Procurement of office supplies

 

 

 

 

 

Procurement of printers

 

 

 

 

Environmental Protection Agency
Supply and delivery of office furniture and equipment for the EPA.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supply and installation of vehicle accessories for the EPA.

Guyana Defence Force
Supply, delivery and installation of two 265 KVA generators

 

 

 

 

 

 

Construction of RC Slipway Coast Guard Headquarters

 

 

Ministry of Legal Affairs
Supply and delivery of 150KVA generator

Ministry of Home Affairs
Construction of Junior Officers’ Living Quarters at Lusignan Prison

Rehabilitation works at Essequibo Office & Living Quarters at Onderneeming

 

 

 

 

 

Ministry of Public Works
Monitoring and evaluation of the Sea and River Defence Project

 

 

Supreme Court
Construction of storage bond and living quarter at Diamond Magistrate’s Court

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

GCF/Gaico Grand Prix Chess Tournament… Taffin Khan secures masterful tourney victory

GCF/Gaico Grand Prix Chess Tournament… Taffin Khan secures...

May 04, 2022

Kaieteur News – Candidate Master Taffin Khan has once again proven his skill over the board by winning the second Guyana Chess Federation (GCF) organized, Gaico sponsored Grand Prix Tournament....
Read More
V-Net Communications supports Essequibo youth cricketers

V-Net Communications supports Essequibo youth...

May 04, 2022

Wellman Masters to host softball tourney in honour of the late Lakhram ‘Mike’ Singh

Wellman Masters to host softball tourney in...

May 04, 2022

Andrew’s Supermarket supports Magnum Independence Cup

Andrew’s Supermarket supports Magnum...

May 04, 2022

GCA Trophy Stall, Ramchand Auto Spares & Survival Group of Companies U-19 Cricket… Sookdeo’s 5-9 helps 4R Lions qualify for Semis

GCA Trophy Stall, Ramchand Auto Spares &...

May 04, 2022

Paul’s XI hold slight advantage at end of opening day

Paul’s XI hold slight advantage at end of...

May 03, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]