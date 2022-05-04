7 new COVID-19 cases, 1 patient still in ICU

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health, via its latest dashboard, revealed that within the last 24 hours, it recorded seven new infections across the country, with one patient still in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The new cases were detected in Regions Three and Six which recorded two each and Region Four which recorded three, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 63,491.

A breakdown of the number of confirmed cases shows that 34,255 individuals are females and 29,236 are males.

The dashboard data also shows that 113 persons are in home isolation and one is quarantined institutionally.

To date, a total of 62,149 persons have recovered.