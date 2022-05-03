Latest update May 3rd, 2022 12:59 AM
May 03, 2022 Letters
Dear Editor,
I am moved by Mr. Tacuma Ogunseye’s KN letter, “A dedicated month to celebrate Indian history should be supported,” on April 30.
I resonate with his premise that all “races are entitled to equal treatment at all levels of our society since we are victims of enslavement, indenture and colonialism.” Mr. Ogunseye’s words reflect social acumen, insight and mature judgement – which can go a long way in helping to heal the racial wounds – especially between the two prominent racial groups in the country – Indians and Africans.
It is time to truly recognize the racial mosaic in the country and appreciate people’s history, culture, religions, traditions, arts, etc. More importantly, we need to sit and learn about the different other – and be sensitive to their (real or perceived) expressions of injustice meeting down with their people. We should “rejoice with those who rejoice and weep with those who weep” (Romans 12:15) as one way to express our unity in our diversity. I would love to meet with my African-rights brother, Tacuma, and listen to his heart and mind and see what can be done so that we can move on as a people in our nation.
I wish to thank Mr. Ogunseye for taking the bold step to express his support for the Indian Heritage Month in May. It would be superb if other individuals, organisations and outfits also give support to this idea.
Yours truly,
Dr. Devanand Bhagwan
