Paul’s XI hold slight advantage at end of opening day

Day 1 Harpy Eagles’ practice game at Everest

By Sean Devers

Kaieteur News – Leon Johnson’s XI were 18-3 in reply to the 177 all out made by Keemo Paul’s XI at the end of the first day of the first Harpy Eagles three-day practice game at Everest yesterday.

On a day in which 13 wickets fell and no batter got to a fifty, Paul’s XI were bowled in the final session with Akshaya Persaud making 35 from 83 balls with three boundaries but only Kemol Savory with 23 with two fours and the game’s only six, of the other batters managed to reach 20 on a track with some bounce and sluggish outfield in bright sunshine.

West Indies T20I Off-Spinner Kevin Sinclair who bowled much slower and extracted more turn than he has done in the past, had 3-28 from 13 overs, while there were two wickets each for pacer Demitri Cameron and leggie Steven Sankar.

By the time stumps were draw, Johnson’s XI were 18-3 with Chanderpaul Hemraj (11), Trevon Griffith (0) and teenager Mavindra Dindyal (0) all back in the pavilion.

Skipper Johnson and Vishaul Singh, both on three, were together at the close and will need to put together a good partnership to keep their team in the game after fast bowler Ronsford Beaton removed Hemraj and Griffith, while Sylus Tyndell got rid of Dindyal to leave the score on 11-3 in the 3.2 overs in overcast conditions.

Earlier, Cameron got rid of West Indies U-19 batter Matthew Nandu who hit two fours in 17 and Tagenarine Chanderpaul, who fell for a painstaking 21 from 81 balls after Shamar Joseph had sent back Tevin Imlach (3).

Nandu and Imlach fell in the space of three runs to leave Paul’s XI on 38-2 before Chanderpaul departed at 50-3 and Kevlon Anderson and Savory took the score to 57-3 by Lunch from 26 overs.

After the interval with Anderson looking set on 19 from 53 balls with three fours, he edged one that left him from Clinton Pestano to be caught behind at 74-4 before Persaud was caught and bowled low down by Sinclair after surviving a confident appeal for caught behind and at Tea the score was 123-5.

After the break, Sankar got rid of Savory while Paul (1) ran past Sinclair and was stumped before he induced Junior Sinclair (18) to go for a big shot with a nicely flighted delivery which he slashed high to point for Cameron to take the catch and leave Paul’s XI at 148-8.

Anthony Adams (12), Nial Smith (10) and Richie Looknauth (11 not out) all got into double figures to take their team to their eventual total.

Today is the second day and play is scheduled to start at 09:30 hrs.