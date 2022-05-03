Local Govt. Ministry inks $136M in contracts for infrastructural works in Reg. 2

Kaieteur News – Kick starting the capital programme for Region Two, the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development last Tuesday signed a total of six contracts to the tune of $136 million for works slated for the region this year.

These works are mainly for the upgrading of streets, construction of a bridge, extension of a school and rehabilitating the State House Annex.

Overseeing the signing of the contracts in the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) of Region Two boardroom was Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall who said that the contracts represent 16 percent of the capital programme for the region.

Before the contracts were awarded, the Minister expressed to the contractors the importance of these projects and that they should execute the works in a timely manner. All six contracts were awarded to contractors from the region.

“I just want to reaffirm to you that I don’t have the habit of agreeing to variations and I am not in the habit of agreeing to extensions, so the rain today and the rain in May will have no bearing on your contract deadline.

We want our work finish and you are the guys who are the contractors so you know how to build in the rain and build in the dry and you know to build in the day and build in the night, just make sure our work is done to the contract specifications,” the Minister said.

He told contractors also that they should not only work with the people of the region but to employ them and work as much as possible “to get the region’s economy going.”

The contracts signed for the region include the construction of a health post and landing at Siriki, Upper Pomeroon. Minister Dharamlall explained that, “the reason why we are working in those areas is because we want equitable distributions of the service of the government and so we are constructing a health post with a landing in Siriki, Region Two.”

Triple F Variety Store will be constructing the health post and landing to the tune of $21 million.

Two roads – the David James Street in Charity and Damon Street in Dartmouth – will be upgraded to asphaltic surfaces.

Kaieteur News understands that Imran Bacchus and Sons Limited will be rehabilitating Damon Street for $24.5 million, while Vijay Persaud and Sons Contracting Services will fix David James Street to the tune of $15 million.

The construction of a reinforced concrete bridge at Onderneeming, Essequibo will be done by H. Rambali General Construction for $27.3 million and the rehabilitation of State House Annex at Anna Regina will be executed by K&J Persaud Contracting Services for $16.2 million.

Meanwhile, the extension of the Johanna Cecila Secondary School will be carried out by Vandee Construction to the tune of $31.1 million. According to information provided on the RDC’s Facebook page, the building will be extended at the back to form an L-shape and will be two flats made of concrete. The measurements will be 80 feet long by 30 feet and will have eight classrooms on the two flats.

These projects are scheduled to begin soon.