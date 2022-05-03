Latest update May 3rd, 2022 12:59 AM
Dear Editor
On behalf of the PNCR, the parliamentary opposition, and on my personal behalf, I extend warm Eid-ul-Fitr greetings on this joyous occasion to all Guyanese especially our Muslim brothers and sisters here in Guyana and in the Diaspora. The festival of Eid-ul-Fitr signals the conclusion of the holy month of Ramadan in which the Muslims increased their worship and charity, and fasted the entire month in obedience to God Almighty.
Ramadan reminded us of our responsibilities to nurturing brotherhood, social responsibility, and the commitment to self-sacrifice to ensure the less fortunate can benefit from food, clothing and shelter. As Ramadan comes to an end and as we celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr, let us continue to demonstrate compassion and kindness to one another. Let us continue to strive for social cohesion in Guyana. Let us live up to the ideal of religious tolerance as is enshrined in our constitution. Eid Mubarak to Guyana on this Festive occasion. May God Almighty grant us unity and harmony as we endeavour to build a Guyana free from fear and ill will and seek to nurture the goodness of Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitr.
Eid Mubarak!
Regards
Aubrey Norton
Leader, People’s National Congress Reform
