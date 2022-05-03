GCA’s Trophy Stall, Ramchand Auto Spares & Survival Group of Companies U-19 Cricket

By Sean Devers

Kaieteur News – A belligerent 27-ball 69 from West Indies U-19 fast bowler Isaiah Thorne with support from Rasheed Gaffor (47) and Romeo Deonarain (45) spurred 4R Lions to a 136-run victory over a GT XI on Sunday in a truncated GCA’s Trophy Stall, Ramchand Auto Spares & Survival Group of Companies U-19 Cricket match at the Queens College ground.

The trio were mainly responsible for 4R Lions reaching an imposing 243-9 in their allotted 35 overs as leg-spinner Reyad Latif captured 4-54 from seven overs while fellow leg spinner Stephon Sankar took 3-36.

The GCA side were bowled out for 107 in 25.4 overs with Joshua Daniels (30) and Rokham Gabriel (14) reaching double figures.

Extras top scored with 35 with the wayward Thorne bowling 10 wides and three no-balls in his three overs.

West Indies U-16 all-rounder Rampertab Ramnauth had 4-22 while Matthew Pottaya and Romel Budwa took two wickets each.

With no covers available at the QC number two ground, a wet pitch delayed the start by 195 minutes and 4R Loins won the toss and opted to bat on a sluggish track and slow outfield.

They were off to fair start in the game reduced from 50 to 35 overs before Ramnauth was removed for 15 with two fours and a six.

Deonarain continued to bat sensibly; facing 80 balls and hitting three fours in his knock,

and along with Gaffor, who stroked the ball well during his innings, which contained four boundaries from 48 balls, strengthened their position before they were both removed.

But the 17-old Thorne launched a brutal assault hitting seven sixes, some landing in places where they were not found and at one point, with white balls were running out, the idea of using a red ball was a realistic one.

The Berbician, who also reached the boundary five times, brought up his fifty with a gigantic six and continued to go after the bowlers before he ran past a flighted delivery from left-arm spinner Brandon Henry and was bowled.

But by then the damage had been done and getting almost 250 in 35 overs was always going to be beyond the GT XI batters playing in tournament in which general standard is very poor with players as young as 10 participating in a U-19 competition.

When the GT XI began their run chase, Throne, with still another year at the U-19 level, hit opener Emmanuel Lewis on his hip with a full toss forcing him to retire hurt.

The pacer, giving the impression that he was not taking the opposition seriously and bowling off a shorted run-up, produced three consecutive off-side wides, two more down the leg-side and followed them up with no-ball in a very long second over.

Burly left-hander Gabriel looked to counter-attack and reached the boundary thrice in his 14, including an inside edge off Thorne to fine-leg, before he was caught and bowled by Ramnauth at 38-1.

However, only Daniels who reached the boundary twice and cleared it once in his 30 from 40 balls before he was removed by Deonarain, as none of the other batters, reached double figures.