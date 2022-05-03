Latest update May 3rd, 2022 12:59 AM

Four-lane is death trap

May 03, 2022 Dem Boys Seh

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Imagine yuh driving safe along de road. Yuh meet a junction with traffic lights and yuh stap. Yuh get de green light and yuh proceeding safely and slowly over when some mad driver breach he red light and slam into yuh.
It shows dat yuh could be driving safely but yuh can’t predict wat de odder driver gan do. Is a real tragedy in dis country. Nuff drivers in such a hurry to go nowhere dat dem breaching de traffic lights.
Some ah dem doing it in front de police tuh. De other day, a police warden was directing traffic and was stapping drivers from turning. One driver decide dat he gan turn anyway and he do suh in front de police.
Dis is why dem boys wan tell de Traffic Chief dat when dem sending out he wardens, he must send dem in pairs. One fuh direct de traffic and de other fuh arrest dem law breakers.
People also getting knockdown trying fuh cross dem four-lane highway wah de guvament building. Dem boys bin warn dem not to build any four-lane highway; build two lanes circular roads.
Is hard enough fuh try fuh cross de road when it gat two lanes. Imagine wah gan happen when is four lanes. Before yuh reach de centre, yuh gan get squish like a rotten fruit.
Dat is why dem boys want tell de Minister of Public Works fuh abandon dem plans fuh build more four-lane roads. Build more roads at de back ah dem village so dat it gan ease de pressure on de main road and avoid having to build death traps.
Talk half. Leff half.

