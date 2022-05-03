Environmental study commences for Exxon’s 5th project

Kaieteur News – The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Monday confirmed that the study to determine the environmental impacts of another oil production project has commenced.

In a notice published on its website, the EPA said Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL), ExxonMobil’s subsidiary, has submitted an application for an environmental permit to develop the Uaru project in the Stabroek Block.

According to the agency, “The proposed project will be implemented in multiple stages which include the following activities: well drillings and completions, mobilisation and installation of subsea equipment, umbilicals, risers and flowlines (SURF), installation of a floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) facility, production operations, and decommissioning. The proposed project will be undertaken in the marine offshore environment and would require land-based activities for support activities at marine shorebases. As a result of the intended developmental activities, possible effects to the environment may include impacts on marine water quality, air quality, marine fauna, socio-economic resources, among others.”

The EPA has since determined that the project may significantly affect the environment. As a consequence, it said that an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) would be required, before it approves or rejects the venture.

To this end, members of the public have been invited to, within 28 days of the issuance of the notice, make written submissions to the agency outlining questions and matters they require to be answered or considered in the impact assessment study.

According to the project summary for the Uaru development, EEPGL’s plans include drilling via drillships to produce oil from about 40 to 76 wells. Production is expected to commence between fourth quarter of 2026 and the second quarter of 2027, with an expected field life of at least 20 years.

The anticipated production rate for the FPSO ranges between 220,000 barrels and 275,000 barrels of oil per day. Additionally, the vessel will be capable of storing approximately two million barrels of oil, the company explains.

The full summary of the project can be found on the EPA’s website.

It was only on April 1 that the EPA announced it approved the Environmental Authorisation for Exxon’s fourth project, the Yellowtail development, pegged at US$10B. The Environmental Permit was granted for a period of five years to Exxon’s subsidiary and operator of the Stabroek Block, Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL) to undertake the requisite construction and operation of production facilities.

Oil production is also presently ongoing at the Liza One and Two projects, while the third project, Payara is slated for startup in 2024. Production at Yellowtail is set to commence in 2025.