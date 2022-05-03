Diplomats underscore role of media in Guyana’s ‘rapid development’

World Press Freedom Day…

“Guyana is not the Guyana of yesterday. This country has overnight transformed into a shining star of the world with its enormous oil resources. I hope that journalists can pursue and develop in-depth knowledge to facilitate, speak on and write authoritatively about the country’s vast resources.” – Glenn Lall

– as KN Publisher urges media to move away from “routine run-of-the mill stories”

Kaieteur News – On the occasion of World Press Freedom Day, Heads of Mission for the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and the European Union have underscored inter alia, the role of the media as the country’s moves on a trajectory of rapid development.

In a joint statement released on Tuesday, the diplomats noted members of the media are a key source of information on national topics such as Guyana’s rapid development while at the same time holding government, opposition, parliamentarians and others accountable.

The group noted that “Press attention to accountability has never been more important in Guyana with a historically large revenue stream entering government coffers and a regularly stated intent to use those resources for a development agenda that cuts across all regions and races.”

“There is also a larger principle at stake that strong democracies require free information flow in the public marketplace of opinions and ideas. As inconvenient as criticism can be to government officials and other leaders, it is an essential part of the democratic cacophony,” the group added.This view has long been held by Kaieteur News Publisher, Glenn Lall. Mr. Lall, an outspoken businessman, has often underscored the importance of the media in holding government accountable in the management of the country’s resources.

In fact, Lall who often refers to the media as the ‘watchdogs of society,’ would often underscore the role of media workers in highlighting issues of governance and corruption.

As media workers around the globe mark press freedom day, the newspaper publisher is calling on media workers in Guyana to take on a different concept for reporting the news.

He stressed that given their role in the development of the nation, journalists and reporters should move away from placing so much emphasis on the “routine run-of-the mill stories that the nation has grown accustomed to.”

He asserted that, “Guyana is not the Guyana of yesterday. This country has overnight transformed into a shining star of the world with its enormous oil resources. I hope that journalists can pursue and develop in-depth knowledge to facilitate, speak on and write authoritatively about the country’s vast resources.”

He continued, “New items should be prioritised in a way that reflects what Guyana is today and where it is headed. Journalists must understand the great role they play in their daily contribution to the public,” he stressed.

In the meantime, the statement by Heads of Mission of the Embassy of the United States of America, Ambassador Sarah-Ann Lynch; the British High Commissioner, Jane Miller; the Canadian High Commissioner, Mark Berman, and the Delegation of the European Union, Ambassador Dr. Fernando Ponz Cantó acknowledged the significant work of journalists.

According to the statement, “The media plays an essential role in our societies, defending and advancing the truth and amplifying the voices of the public by sharing stories authentically.”

“We recognise that media freedom is a cornerstone of democratic societies and essential to the protection of human rights, fundamental freedoms and universal values anchored in the Universal Declaration for Human Rights,” the statement read.

It continued, “Journalists have been at the forefront in times of danger in Guyana, including during incidents such as fires and flooding and they tell the heartbreaking stories of women and families who have been victims of domestic violence.

For example, throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the media has helped to keep societies updated about developments with the pandemic, to learn of best practices to prevent the spread of the virus and importantly to counter false or misleading information.”

With matters of life and the quality of life in the balance, the Heads of Mission underscored that journalists must be allowed to report facts freely without attacks and acts of intimidation or censorship at a time where the capacity to speak truth is constantly under attack around the world.

They stressed that, “Media freedom also requires freedom from all forms of undue influence or pressure, be it political, economic or financial, so that they can report independently and objectively.”

The abuse and harassment of journalists while doing their jobs must also not be tolerated.

Female journalists and members of the LGBTQ community are often victims of inappropriate comments and sexual harassment and that must end.”Further, in keeping with this year’s World Press Freedom Day theme, the Embassy noted that journalists are increasingly using a digital space, it is clear that bold action is needed from governments to acknowledge and address the evolving media environment.

“As the media continues to transform locally, the presence and voice of the Guyana Press Association is even more important, and we are also pleased to note Guyana’s membership in the Media Freedom Coalition.

Together, we must engage constructively to find practical solutions to protect the voices of journalists in both the traditional and digital space,” the statement added.