Bradley Fredericks returned unopposed as President of Upper Dem Cricket Association

By Samuel Whyte

Kaieteur News – The Upper Demerara Cricket Association (UDCA), which is a member of the Demerara Cricket Board, held its Annual General Meeting and Election of Officer bearers on Saturday 30th April at The Watooka Guest House in Linden Region 10. That body is responsible for the conduct of cricket in the Upper Demerara Upper Berbice (Region10) District.

Long serving sports personality and former cricketer and administrator Bradley Fredericks was elected unopposed to serve as President for another term.

Fredericks, who was an ardent cricketer in his younger days, is a member of the Royal Champions Cricket Club.

The meeting was well attended with nine of the member clubs present. Namely West Watooka Cricket Club, Young Achievers CC, Royal Champions CC, Ituni Warriors CC, Christiansburg CC, Coomacka CC, Malali CC, Aroiama CC and Speightland CC. Absent were Dora, Muritaro, Bayrock, Bosai CC, Yariah CC, Kwakwani CC and Uprising CC. The Mackenzie Sports Club is presently seeking to re-establish their membership.

The meeting was also graced with the presence of a number of executives of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) led by President Bissoondyal Singh, Secretary Ronald Williams, CEO Claude Raphael and Assistant Secretary Davteerth Anandjit among others.

Cricket Ombudsman Malcolm Peters was also in attendance.

The meeting was called to order by President Fredericks who welcomed all present. The President, Secretary and Treasurer’s reports were read and well received.

The president was high in praised for the work of the DCB and the GCB and the assistance they have given the UDCA.

Fredericks highlighted that there is a breadth of fresh air in the country with the election of the new DCB and GCB. He mentioned that over the past 11 years the UDCA was sidelined and victimized by the previous administrators. Now the game is being allowed to flourish.

Highlighting that the UDCA was able to field a representative U 15 cricket team that took part in the recently completed DCB Inter Association cricket competition, he stated that the players never played hard ball cricket, but were eager to play. One person from the U15 team was subsequently selected to participate in the ongoing inter county competition.

Ombudsman Peters then took charge and address the gathering making sure all criteria’s for the election were met.

Former Sports Officer Arnold Sukraj served as the Returning Officer. In a smooth process all of the persons elected on the Executives Committee were elected unopposed.

The others elected were Andrew Forsyte Vice President, Jacqueline Bourne Secretary, Fiona David Assistant Secretary, Jeremy Johnson Treasurer with Karen Smith the Assistant Treasurer. The four committee members are Wayne James, Shondel Williams, Trenton Peters and Devon Jones.

Fredericks thanked the GCB for their support and the members for re-electing him to the post. He promised that he and his committee will work hard to bring about the revival and to uplift the standards of the game at all levels including Under-15, 17, 19 senior and female.

The GCB executives including the President, Secretary and CEO gave short addresses and promised to give the UDCA their unstinted support.