Body of man missing in Canje Creek tugboat mishap recovered

Kaieteur News – The body of Richard John of Edinburgh Village, East Bank Berbice was on Sunday afternoon recovered by coast guard ranks.

John and Shellon Williamson, his girlfriend, had gone missing after the tugboat they were in capsized in the Canje Creek Friday night at approximately 20:45hrs.

There were two survivors – the vessel’s captain, Dennis John, who is also the brother of Richard John, and Keon Jannis.

Region Six Commander, Superintendent Boodnarine Persaud said that the body was fished out of the Canje Creek on Sunday at approximately 17:00hrs in the very area that the vessel had capsized.

The captain, Dennis John, had said that his brother had gone out to buy chicken and he had just returned to the boat while he was cooking. Williamson, he said, had gone below the shed of the boat and in a matter of 15 minutes, she called out to them saying that there was water entering the vessel and that there was a huge hole in it. He said he jumped down and the water was already at his knee. His brother, he said, then jumped in and was trying to get the water out but the vessel leaned and capsized, trapping all three of them underneath.

As they all struggled to free themselves, John said he swam up and his brother was right behind. But the water was rough. He said when he surfaced, he did not see his brother nor Williamson and he decided to swim back down in an effort to save them. John said when he tried to open the door to the boat’s cabin, a mattress prevented him from doing so. After he eventually managed to get it out of the way, the door was still stuck and at that point, he could not get in. He said he swam up back and ventured out for help and filed a report with the police.

Shortly after, the police and the coast guards returned to search for the missing persons but they were nowhere to be found.