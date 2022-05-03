Bent Street, Future Stars feature in goal-frenzy wins

Magnum Independence Cup…

Kaieteur News – Defending champion Bent Street, Future Stars, Showstoppers, and Belfield Warriors earned victories when the Magnum Independence Cup continued on Sunday at the National Park Tarmac, Thomas Lands.

Bent Street crushed Vene Stars 7-3. Sheldon Forde recorded a hat-trick in the 18th, 22nd, and 24th minutes, while Wayne Lawrence netted a double in the 10th and 19th minutes.

Adding goals in the fourth and 16th minute respectively were Pernell Schultz and Daniel Wilson. For the loser, Alberto Hernandez scored twice in the 15th and 23rd minutes while Jose Vasquez netted in the 10th minute.

Future Stars downed Agricola 5-3. Raushan Ritch recorded a first-half double in the fourth and fifth minutes, while Keron Solomon tallied a second-half brace in the 19th and 23rd minutes.

Daniel Ross opened the scoring for the eventual winner in the third minute. On target in the loss were Kevin Padmore, Collis Samuels, and Kacy John in the 15th, 20th, and 22nd minutes respectively.

Showstoppers edged Leopold Street 4-3. Marvin Josiah recorded a brace in the ninth and 20th minutes, while Dexroy Adams and Luiroy Nievelder scored in the 19th and 24th minute respectively.

For Leopold Street, Derwin George amassed a brace in the eighth and 16th minutes while Samuel Hunte scored in the 23rd minutes.

Belfield Warriors defeated Festival City 2-1. Alden Lawrence and Colin Richmond scored in the eighth and 27th minutes respectively. For the loser, Tavel December netted in the 14th minute.

In other results, North East La Penitence and Tiger Bay battled to a 1-1 draw. Also, Stabroek Ballers defeated Ansa McAl 2-0. The event continues today at the same venue with the final round of group fixtures.

In the opening match, Agricola oppose Vene Stars from 19:00hrs, while Melanie battle Mocha at 19:30hrs, and BV face off with Albouystown at 20:00hrs. In the fourth clash, Alexander Village engage East Front Road from 20:30hrs, whilst Back Circles tackle Sophia from 21:00hrs, and Sparta Boss match skills with Avocado Ballers at 21:30hrs.

In the final two fixtures, Gold is Money take aim at Road Warriors from 22:00hrs, and Bent Street oppose Future Stars from 22:30hrs.

The winner of the tournament will collect the package of $700,000, and the championship trophy, while the runner-up will receive $400,000 and the corresponding accolade. The third and fourth place finishers will walk away with $200,000 and $100,000, respectively.

The other sponsors of the event are MVP Sport, Nigel Hind Financial Services, Andrews Supermarket, Bold Expressions Barbershop, Fireside Grill ‘N’ Chill, Star Party Rentals, and Lucozade.