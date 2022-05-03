A salute to media workers in Guyana

Latest update May 3rd, 2022 12:59 AM
May 03, 2022 Letters
Dear Editor
Guyana has come a long way in terms of freedom of the press. Today, the press is free to cover events or to comment on issues of national importance as they see fit, which is quite unlike what transpired under the Forbes Burnham regime when the opposition media were starved of newsprint and other inputs. Both the Mirror and the Catholic Standard, which were considered ‘opposition’ media, were forced to close down for varying periods due to failure by the then PNC regime to grant licences to important newsprint.
As we observe World Press Freedom Day, we need to reflect on those dark days when there were restrictions on press freedom and freedom of expression on the whole. Today, there is complete freedom of expression in Guyana, even though the same cannot be said for several other countries where journalists are being harassed, tortured and in some cases killed for having dared to publish the truth. Only recently, a journalist was killed while covering the war in Ukraine. We have to be grateful for those journalists who are putting their lives at risk for covering stories, at times under difficult conditions. Over two dozen journalists have so far died in their line of duty while covering the War in Ukraine.
It is said that the pen is mightier than the sword. There is a lot of truth in that saying. Indeed, the world is a richer and better place, thanks to our journalists. The media has an important ‘watchdog’ role to play in terms of holding governments in check but it must do so in a balanced and objective manner. Too often, there is a ‘man bite dog’ approach to news coverage with the main objective of focusing on the sensational rather than what is in the best national interest.
Be that as it may, there is no alternative to a free and independent media. This is good for the health of the society and an integral component of our evolving information society. The media landscape in Guyana and the world as a whole has changed significantly with the emergence of social media, which has now created a unique platform for people from all walks of life to have their say. It is no longer possible to suppress the truth and people today are much more knowledgeable of what is taking place in the world.
I wish to take this opportunity to salute all our media professionals on this occasion of World Press Freedom Day. I always believe that in the market place of ideas, no individual has a monopoly. Let a thousand ideas bloom!
Regards
Hydar Ally
