1 patient in COVID-19 ICU, 2 new cases

Kaieteur News – With one person still in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), the Ministry of Health via its dashboard on Monday revealed that within the last 24 hours, two new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the country.

The new infections, which have increased the total number of confirmed cases to 63,484, were detected in Regions Four and Six, which recorded one each.

The dashboard data shows that 112 persons are in home isolation.

To date, a total of 62,143 persons have recovered.

