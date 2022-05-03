1 patient in COVID-19 ICU, 2 new cases

Latest update May 3rd, 2022 12:59 AM
May 03, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – With one person still in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), the Ministry of Health via its dashboard on Monday revealed that within the last 24 hours, two new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the country.
The new infections, which have increased the total number of confirmed cases to 63,484, were detected in Regions Four and Six, which recorded one each.
The dashboard data shows that 112 persons are in home isolation.
To date, a total of 62,143 persons have recovered.
May 03, 2022Day 1 Harpy Eagles’ practice game at Everest By Sean Devers Kaieteur News – Leon Johnson’s XI were 18-3 in reply to the 177 all out made by Keemo Paul’s XI at the end of the first day of...
May 03, 2022
May 03, 2022
May 03, 2022
May 03, 2022
May 03, 2022
Kaieteur News – I like the word untergang the first time I saw it. I don’t know why. I think it was because I believe... more
Kaieteur News – A hybrid hydrogen and solar power plant is being constructed in Barbados. The plant is expected to... more
Kaieteur News – Largely unreported by the media in the Caribbean and making no headlines, a very serious blow was delivered... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]