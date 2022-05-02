Wilson’s ton, Nanan’ 5-for, power DCC to emphatic win over MSC at QC

GCA’s Trophy Stall, Ramchand Auto Spares & Survival Group of Companies U-19 Cricket

By Sean Devers

On Labour Day in Guyana yesterday, it was ‘labour day’ for an exhausted Malteenoes team endured a battering from the flaying bat of Ezekiel Wilson at the Queen’s College ground in latest action in the Georgetown Cricket Association’s (GCA) Trophy Stall, Ramchand Auto Spares & Survival Group of Companies 50-over U-19 Cricket.

The pugnacious right-handed Wilson clobbered 11 fours and eight sixes from 123 balls in a magnificent 148 to lead DCC to massive 333-5 in a game reduced to 45 overs due to a late start.

Inderjeet Nanan the captured 5-12 and got support from Gustavus Hutson took 2-19 as MSC were bowled out for 66 in 24.2 overs as Ravell Nedd (12) was the only batter to reach double figures although extras contributed the most runs with 25 as DCC romped to a 267-run victory.

Earlier, Jaden Campbell who stroked eight boundaries in a classy 42 from 40 balls and Hutson who executed some confident drives in a run-a-ball 29 with five fours, added 83 in 10.1 overs on the slow track and heavy outfield before the talented Campbell was run out.

Medium pacer Mentore, the son of former Guyana U-19 batter and now Deputy Mayor of Georgetown Alfred Mentore, orchestrated a mini-collapse which resulted in DCC slipping from 81-1 to 83-3 in the space of four balls.Mentore had Hutson caught and bowled before Nanan was bowled for duck next ball.

Things could have been worse for the Queenstown unit when, on his hat-trick ball, Wilson pushed one that held up on the track, back to Mentore, who failed to hold on to low, difficult catch to trigger the Ezekiel Wilson show in glorious sunshine.

Wilson put the hapless bowlers to the sword with boundaries coming fast and furious from his flaying blade.

And along with Jadon Dowlin, the son of Ex Test batter Travis Dowlin, who played some delightful cuts, the pair carried the score to 264 in 37.1 overs.

Dowlin’s 42 lasted 54 and included four boundaries and fell to Demerara U-15 pacer Shane Prince, while Wilson was eventually removed by Mentore at 305-5 with 2.3 overs to go.

Wavell Allen smashed five fours and a six in quick-fire unbeaten 35, while Joshua Walcott was with him on two not out.

The competition continues today, the same day that the three-day practice game for the Guyana Harpy Eagles commences at Everest.