Latest update May 2nd, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Wilson’s ton, Nanan’ 5-for, power DCC to emphatic win over MSC at QC

May 02, 2022 Sports

GCA’s Trophy Stall, Ramchand Auto Spares & Survival Group of Companies U-19 Cricket

By Sean Devers

Jonathan Mentore about to spill a difficult catch off his hat-trick ball and Wilson made MSC pay dearly for their lapse yesterday. (Sean Devers photo)

Jaden Dowlin cuts during his 42 for DCC yesterday. (Sean Devers photo)

DCC’S Jaden Campbell sweeps for four yesterday. (Sean Devers photo)

On Labour Day in Guyana yesterday, it was ‘labour day’ for an exhausted Malteenoes team endured a battering from the flaying bat of Ezekiel Wilson at the Queen’s College ground in latest action in the Georgetown Cricket Association’s (GCA) Trophy Stall, Ramchand Auto Spares & Survival Group of Companies 50-over U-19 Cricket.

Ezekiel Wilson scored an explosive 148 for DCC at the QC’s ground yesterday against MSC. (Sean Devers photo)

The pugnacious right-handed Wilson clobbered 11 fours and eight sixes from 123 balls in a magnificent 148 to lead DCC to massive 333-5 in a game reduced to 45 overs due to a late start.
Inderjeet Nanan the captured 5-12 and got support from Gustavus Hutson took 2-19 as MSC were bowled out for 66 in 24.2 overs as Ravell Nedd (12) was the only batter to reach double figures although extras contributed the most runs with 25 as DCC romped to a 267-run victory.

Earlier, Jaden Campbell who stroked eight boundaries in a classy 42 from 40 balls and Hutson who executed some confident drives in a run-a-ball 29 with five fours, added 83 in 10.1 overs on the slow track and heavy outfield before the talented Campbell was run out.
Medium pacer Mentore, the son of former Guyana U-19 batter and now Deputy Mayor of Georgetown Alfred Mentore, orchestrated a mini-collapse which resulted in DCC slipping from 81-1 to 83-3 in the space of four balls.Mentore had Hutson caught and bowled before Nanan was bowled for duck next ball.

From Left, Chris Barnwell, Shaw Massiah, Alfred Mentore, Gavin Nedd & Travis Dowlin were among those at the QC ground yesterday. (Sean Devers photo)

Things could have been worse for the Queenstown unit when, on his hat-trick ball, Wilson pushed one that held up on the track, back to Mentore, who failed to hold on to low, difficult catch to trigger the Ezekiel Wilson show in glorious sunshine.
Wilson put the hapless bowlers to the sword with boundaries coming fast and furious from his flaying blade.
And along with Jadon Dowlin, the son of Ex Test batter Travis Dowlin, who played some delightful cuts, the pair carried the score to 264 in 37.1 overs.
Dowlin’s 42 lasted 54 and included four boundaries and fell to Demerara U-15 pacer Shane Prince, while Wilson was eventually removed by Mentore at 305-5 with 2.3 overs to go.
Wavell Allen smashed five fours and a six in quick-fire unbeaten 35, while Joshua Walcott was with him on two not out.
The competition continues today, the same day that the three-day practice game for the Guyana Harpy Eagles commences at Everest.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

Wilson’s ton, Nanan’ 5-for, power DCC to emphatic win over MSC at QC

Wilson’s ton, Nanan’ 5-for, power DCC to emphatic win over MSC at...

May 02, 2022

GCA’s Trophy Stall, Ramchand Auto Spares & Survival Group of Companies U-19 Cricket By Sean Devers On Labour Day in Guyana yesterday, it was ‘labour day’ for an exhausted Malteenoes team...
Read More
Minister of Natural Resources contributes to YWCC

Minister of Natural Resources contributes to YWCC

May 02, 2022

Linden All Stars triumph

Linden All Stars triumph

May 02, 2022

Inaugural Arrowhead League rated a success

Inaugural Arrowhead League rated a success

May 02, 2022

GCO S to host 5k Independence Run & Walk on May 15

GCO S to host 5k Independence Run & Walk on...

May 02, 2022

Clubs receives donation of cricket gears from BCB/ Cricket Kindness Project

Clubs receives donation of cricket gears from...

May 02, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]