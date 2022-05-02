Latest update May 2nd, 2022 12:59 AM

Squash player killed in accident as drunk driver jumps traffic light

May 02, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Ian Mekdeci, a 27-year-old squash player of Guyana, was killed on Sunday and his friend is in a critical condition after a drunk driver reportedly jumped a traffic light and crashed into their car at the intersection of Vlissengen Road and Sandy Babb Street Kitty, Georgetown.
Mekdeci’s friend has been identified as Sheik Baksh, 31, of Dowding Street Kitty. Baksh is currently hospitalised at Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) with a broken arm, lacerations to his head and a punctured lung. According to information received by Kaieteur News, Mekdeci and Baksh met with the accident around 02:15hrs.

Police reported that Baksh was driving at the time and they were heading west along Sandy Babb Street. When they arrived at the intersection at Vlissengen Road the traffic light at their end was green and Baksh proceeded to drive across but as he was doing so, a jeep heading south along Vlissengen road jumped the red light and crashed into them.
As a result of the accident both Baksh and Mekdeci were severely injured. An ambulance was called and they were both rushed to GPHC where Mekdeci died while receiving treatment. Police have arrested the driver of the jeep and when they conducted a breathalyzer test on him, the results showed that his Breath Alcohol Content (BAC) was 161 and 151 percent, way above the legal limit.

Traffic ranks were also able to obtain camera footage of the accident and statements from independent witnesses. The driver remains in custody and is expected to face charges in the coming week. Mekdeci is a well known Squash athlete in Guyana and at the time of his death he was an active participant of the ongoing Guyana Squash Association (GSA) organised 2021/2022 Squash league. In March he was the top player in the league with a total of 12 wins during the season. Apart from his sports career he was also described as a diligent and hard working employee with a local company.

 

